Jamie Farough
Age: 39
Spouse: Andrew Farough; daughters, Lacie, 16, and Lindie,12.
Highest level of education attained: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I feel that I am the best candidate for this position for a few reasons starting with the fact that this is my home. It has been for generations and we have no plans to leave. I won’t accept anything less than success for our schools. I have children currently in the school system. I get to see things from a parent perspective. I personally have felt the same struggles many parents have felt. We have had bus issues, we have dealt with the rezoning, my youngest daughter was attending WWMS on March 2, 2020 and the post tornado plans have impacted our family. My husband and I were both essential workers while attempting to “crisis school” our children. I volunteered for the PTO at my daughter’s elementary and middle schools and I am a PTSO officer at Wilson Central. I have seen the needs our schools have. I come from a family of educators in various districts. The perspective this gives me is invaluable. I am a nurse and understand the impact of a pandemic. I understand the importance of our students mental health moving forward after unprecedented times in our country. My nursing advocacy skills and my case manager problem solving skills will serve me well on the board.
Question 2: What do you see as the greatest challenge facing WCS and how would you address it?
Currently, our greatest challenge is our distance learning. First, I would have addressed this proactively. I was at the board meeting on March 2 and specifically asked about our teleschooling plan based on CDC recommendations. At the time, I agreed it would not come to what we see today. However, I am a planner and I believe in preparation. No motion was made to address this that night. The tornado happened March 3. While we saw other school districts around the country start to plan, many in our community felt we were being left behind. While I understand the need to wait for direction to some extent, I feel we could have started data collection much earlier.
The virtual option was offered as a result of the survey. Perhaps if it had been sent out sooner, AP and honors classes would be able to be prepared on time. I feel moving forward we could look at allowing Virtual students to live stream the AP/ Honors classes that are on the traditional path. Teachers will have computers and webcams. Teachers should not have to write a separate curriculum or have more students in class to accommodate this. Allowing this could also possibly decrease the number of traditional students in class and make social distancing easier.
I feel that virtual and remote school is an excellent opportunity to allow high risk teachers to continue to work while protecting themselves as they can teach remotely. In addition to protecting teachers, it could save the district on sick time and a teacher shortage. Currently, the plan is requiring them to come to the school building to teach remotely. I would be very vocal against this and make any and every motion I could to allow virtual and remote teachers to work from home. Several are currently having ADA meetings with central office and this could be a great opportunity to present the option.
I have been impressed with the alternate high school experiences presented. I feel that these could be explained more in depth. There are still many questions with enrollment due soon.
Our budget is our next greatest challenge. I would like to see the board have meetings leading up to the budget and explain it in greater depth to the community as a starting point. Next year will be very difficult.
Question 3: What does WCS do well?
WSC provides really good opportunities for our students. My oldest daughter found a love for sign language in middle school and has grown her photography skills in high school. My youngest daughter was in the FFA program in middle school. The coding classes will be a great opportunity for many students. These exploratory classes allow them to find passions that lead to careers. I love the partnerships with local colleges our students have access to.
WSC provides students the opportunity to take a free ACT and a practice ACT. The proof of the impact of this has is shown in our rising ACT scores.
I will advocate with my school board vote to maintain and expand opportunities available to students.
WCS front line staff are dedicated. I love that I know our teachers and staff love our children. This is a scary time to be a teacher. Even before COVID the school safety issues around the country has led to teachers giving their lives for their students. Our teachers show up, every day, to teach our kids. More so, they are invested in them. Not everyone hears the stories of the teacher who braids the little girl’s hair because she just lost her mom and dad doesn’t know how to braid, or the teacher who brings in bags of clothes for the child who has holes in all of theirs or the teacher who pays for the child’s lunch because she knows they won’t eat the free meal and the need to eat to be successful. That is deep love and we have amazing teachers that have done this for years in Wilson County Schools.
I know that our teachers will protect my children. I will use my voice for our teachers.
Question 4: What does WCS need to do better?
Communication and transparency on all fronts. Teachers find out about principal reassignments on Facebook, parents have recently been begging for more information about the coming school year and not so long ago the post tornado plan, taxpayers don’t understand the budget and/or question the cost of schools. We can do much, much better than this.
Parents are relying on communication to know what they will do for work. This is how they literally feed their family. Even with the understanding that some information might change as it frequently does with COVID, regular scheduled updates would go such a long way. I would like to have seen the school district do a re-entry plan update weekly this summer. Something as simple as “this is what is new to us this week“ or updates on waivers. Knowing that update is coming would help with some of the anxiety from a community that has been through so much. I feel the district has attempted to improve communication and I appreciate Mr. Barker’s updates. I would like to be a part of improving this area from a board member’s perspective with community input.
I would like to see the bidding process and budget be made more available. As previously mentioned, I would like to see more budget meetings with more allowances for community questions.
Teacher retention is one of my biggest goals to advocate for. We lost over 200 teachers last year. Our experienced teachers are so important to keep. We must listen to our teachers and currently many do not feel they have a voice.
While my original platform was adjusted due to the urgency of COVID issues, the transportation issues remain something I want to advocate for. Every student deserves to be able to get to school.
Thank you for considering me for Wilson County School Board Zone 7.
Chad Karl
Age: 52
Spouse: Jennifer; children, Martha, 22, and Gretchen, 19.
Highest level of education attained: Bachelor’s of Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
First, I am present and active in the schools and community. Besides attending normal board functions, I have taught STEM classes, coached wrestling practice, rode an elementary bus, eaten lunch with students in the school cafeteria and attended numerous school presentations. I have put in hundreds of hours into research, classes, meetings, conventions and board related events. This helps me to evaluate decisions thoroughly using this knowledge and critical thinking skills. I know the workings of the school system and central office and have developed strong relationships with people at all levels of the school system.
Second, I understand the role of a school board member. I have been consistent in my original campaign philosophy of keeping the board focused on growth, funding and the direction of education while allowing the staff to focus on day-to-day operations and the teachers to focus on their students. I understand that this position is part board of directors and part ambassador between WCS and the citizens. I do not just show up to vote, but I work to fully understand issues and how they will affect our students and teachers.
Question 2: What do you see as the greatest challenge facing WCS and how would you address it?
Right now, the main challenge is navigating through the challenges of the pandemic as safely and effectively as possible. As a board we need to work together with the director, staff, teachers, students and parents to provide a safe and effective method of education. We additionally need to work with other sate and local officials to understand the latest rules and guidelines and be willing to adapt. The main constant for this year will be change and we need to set ourselves up to be adaptable. With all the uncertainty, I am sure we will look back with insight and wish we did something differently. We need to learn from any past mistakes or successes and focus on the future and moving forward. We must stay positive, calm and optimistic but still deal directly with the facts upon us, even if they are not what we want them to be. I plan to lead by listening, learning, understanding and then taking necessary actions. Also, I encourage everyone to find a comfortable mask and wear when you are around others.
Up until recently, I would have said that securing adequate funding and the hiring of a new director of schools would have been the biggest challenges and the highest priority items. The hiring of a good director is the most important thing that board can do. We will be replacing Dr. Wright, who has WCS headed in a great direction and won numerous state and national awards. I have a good knowledge of the responsibilities and skills needed in a director and I have a been involved in hundreds of employee interviews throughout my career.
With regard to funding, I have been bringing awareness to this for a while. I have posted various numbers that compare the level of funding for WCS to surrounding counties. I have very publicly championed several causes related to funding. I opposed the ESA bill (private school vouchers) which despite what proponents say, will indirectly take money from the state BEP pool of money. I stood with our teachers and I vocally supported the sales tax referendum to fund teacher raises which passed with 58% of the vote.
Question 3: What does WCS do well?
WCS does an amazing job of developing a total person. I believe that a good balance between mind, body and spirit helps make a person function to their fullest potential. WCS has increased its academic performance in recent years. This was seen in the average ACT score moving up an entire point over several years and the district receiving the status of “Exemplary.” WCS was one of only 20 districts out of 145 in the state to receive this and one of only three “large” districts. WCS does not only excel in the traditional academic area, but they are consistently a high performer at many skills competitions related to various CTE programs. There are also amazing art and music programs throughout the county. They also produce very strong programs in athletics. I have seen the hard work that is put into these programs, while working with the wrestling team at Wilson Central. Overall, there is a sense of good will when many students help in their community and rally around anyone in need. While sitting through 9 graduation ceremonies this year, I can say that I am very proud of the quality of people that WCS is sending into the world.
Question 4: What does WCS need to do better?
We need better overall funding to support teacher and employee pay and implement many of the educational plans and initiatives that are in our Five Year Plan. WCS is one Tennessee’s lowest funded districts in spending per pupil. The most recently published numbers placed WCS as the seventh lowest funded district out of 145 total districts at $8,632/student while the TN state average is $10,300/ pupil. Despite this, WCS is consistently in the top 5-10 in most performance-based metrics. Wilson County is the second wealthiest county in Tennessee, per capita. What many do not know is that as Wilson County prospers economically, we receive a smaller percentage of the overall state BEP money for education. This shortfall must be made up locally by the County Commission. These are big challenges, but we must face the facts of where we are and what we need to do to continue to provide the level of education that we have been providing.
Phillip Murphy
Age: 35
Spouse: Mandy Murphy; children, Jacob, 23, Allie, 20, Teagan, 8, and Jack, 6.
Highest level of education attained: Bachelor’s Degree
Question 1: What makes you the best candidate for the position?
I bring a unique perspective that sets me apart from the other candidates — I am a veteran, a parent, and the spouse of a Wilson County educator. I am the best candidate for the job because, for me, it’s about my constituency. A vote for me is a vote to have your voice heard. My campaign is centered around three guiding principles: 1. Empowering Educators: An Empowered Educator is an educator who is heard, respected, and involved in policy decisions that affect the classroom. 2. Student Success: Student Success is about all students having the opportunity to succeed. It’s not just a test score, it’s about the social and emotional well-being of our kids because that is what prepares them for the future. 3. Community Collaboration: Community Collaboration is about transparency, communication, and problem solving to ignite purposeful action towards a common goal. My platform also calls for more clarity on our budget, maintaining our school buildings to protect our investments, focusing on fiscally responsible growth, and revisiting merit-based pay for our teachers. I am the strongest candidate because I know how to get results and drive transformative change for our students, teachers, and parents.
Question 2: What do you see as the greatest challenge facing WCS and how would you address it?
Wilson County Schools greatest challenge is keeping politics out of the way of doing what’s right for our teachers and students. We are heading into a new world and we need leaders who can think outside the box — leaders who are not afraid to speak up for their constituency, teachers, and students. It appears that some of the situations the board gets into comes from its inability to see things with a different lens or a new angle. We have folks who have been on the board for years and have done a great job to this point, but through these unprecedented times, we now have a unique opportunity to grow. We have an opportunity to catapult our school system into a new post-COVID-19 world where much of what we used to do will no longer be considered the norm. It is going to require a concerted effort between an array of individuals who must work together to look through a kaleidoscope of changes to ascertain what is truly doable. We must put politics aside because we cannot make change happen if there are too many strings attached. We need to have independent, innovative thinkers who are beholden to only themselves and their constituency to determine the best path forward for our schools. If we continue with the status quo we will fall far behind and lose the very asset that got us to being an exemplary school district — our teachers. I would address this in my role as a board member by ensuring my constituency, the people of Zone 7, that I will be completely transparent in my decision-making process. I will listen to everyone who wants to be heard and I will consider all voices and the data before I make decisions. I will work to create alliances that advance our platform, drive purposeful action and foster transformative change. Ultimately, if we do not upend the status quo, we will not be able to adapt to the change and growth that will continue over the next few years.
Question 3: What does WCS do well?
Wilson County Schools was designated as an Exemplary school district by the Tennessee Department of Education for the 2018-19 school year and had 12 Reward Schools. Our district was one of the top 21 districts out of 142 in the state to receive this honor. This is a testament to our Wilson County educators’ devotion to their profession. Let’s be honest, if you were to move to the area, you want to move your family to Wilson County. There is not a better place to be and the success of our schools is directly related to that. Furthermore, the accomplishments and accolades that our school system has received over the past few years has been accomplished with funding well below the state average. In 2018-19, Wilson County Schools had one of the lowest spend per pupil rates, 138 out of 142 districts in the state.
Question 4: What does WCS need to do better?
Outside of the re-opening school plans, which could be a question on its own, significant opportunities for improvement exist. I believe the main opportunities include communication, rethinking how we pay our teachers, and reconsidering the school budget to provide more clarity to taxpayers. 1. Communication: The roll out of the school re-opening plans to parents and staff is an example of how we could improve the communication. Granted, this had never been done before, but very little time was given to better understand all options and make decisions for all involved. 2. Rethinking merit-based pay and growth opportunities for teachers: It’s time we looked at the teaching profession with a different lens. The path to retaining top talent is about providing legitimate opportunities for educators to grow their career and take on leadership roles within the county. 3. More clarity on the budget: We should spend a significant amount of time ensuring that, we as a board, understand the budget. However, we must also ensure our taxpayers understand the budget so they know where their tax dollars are being spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.