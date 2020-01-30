Wilson County Schools is closing all campuses and cancelling classes today, Friday and Monday because of illnesses, the district announced Wednesday.
“The decision to close these days is based on an abundance of caution due to sickness,” according to a Wilson County Schools news release.
Wilson County School spokesman Bart Barker could not say what the absenteeism rate was nor what specific illnesses prompted the decision to cancel school.
“As far as a hard number I would have to check on that,” said Barker on Wednesday. “When there is a significant amount of sicknesses and a trend is persisting, a course of action is needed.”
District Director Donna Wright was not available for comment Wednesday.
Lebanon Special School District Superintendent Scott Benson said absenteeism in his district is improving and there are no plans to cancel schools.
“We have been and will continue to monitor our illnesses and absences,” he said. “We’re actually in a decline. We’re at 4.9% (absent) today, and were were 5.9% or something Monday.”
Benson added, “We’re seeing the flu, stomach virus, a few more students in the clinics than normal.”
LSSD officials begin discussing closing when absenteeism approaches 10%, he said.
The Wilson County Schools news release said the three days without students would give the cleaning staffs time disinfect the schools.
“It’s our hope that this time will serve as a valuable period for our students, teachers and staff to overcome any current illnesses and help break the cycle of spreading potential illnesses throughout our schools,” according to the news release.
Barker said he did not know when the missed days will be made up.
Chuck Whitlock, Wilson County Schools health services supervisor, said in an email that a scheduled athletics will go on despite the closing.
“Coaches will likely adjust practice times,” he said. “But they will communicate directly with their kids and parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.