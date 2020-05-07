The Wilson County Board of Education unanimously approved an educational plan for schools affected by the March 3 tornado at its meeting Monday in preparation for the 2020-21 school year.
Under the plan, three Mt. Juliet schools will temporarily restructure their grade levels so they can accommodate displaced students from West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary. Officials are still in early talks with insurers on the repair process, which is estimated at 14 months.
“The big thing was to avoid a split schedule,” Director of Schools Donna Wright said, referring to earlier plans that would have seen students sharing buildings for half days. “The thing that we wanted to make sure that we could say is that students remained with their cohort … and just a flexibility in design should the construction take beyond the 14 months.”
Other factors in the decision included available resources and feeder school patterns, so students moving into a high school building will likely attend it later.
“You also have proximity to existing neighborhoods, which will allow for buses to pick them up in their neighborhoods and move them just as if they were in their schools,” Wright said. “It maintains school identities and school numbers, and that particularly is important when you look at the middle schools. It allows for teacher collaboration, vertical planning and also some flexible scheduling just with this configuration.”
Although the bus routes will be similar, students and families have the option to request a school transfer if they can provide their own transportation. Elementary, middle and high school students will also occupy different wings of the buildings once students arrive and eat at separate lunch times.
“We’ll have staggered start times,” Wright said. “Middle school students will begin the day 20 minutes prior to the high school students allowing for the traffic flow. We’ll have separate drop-off locations for 7th and 8th grade and high school students … that has been taken into consideration.”
School administration officials are moving into the new school assignments along with their students and teachers, and Wright said the district is looking at moving elementary school special education classes if needed. Middle school athletics will remain separate from high school athletics.
“This is not a perfect plan, but it is a good plan simply because of what we can do to maintain not only school identity, students being able to still identify with their school, supporting that feeder pattern without displacing students and sending them elsewhere,” Wright said. “When you look at much of what you see here … the instructional support’s going to be a big piece. Because that’s something when you look across our district, the success that we’ve experienced, particularly within the last three years, didn’t happen by accident.”
Wright added that challenges with the plan include increased teacher displacement, classroom modifications and instructional changes — particularly for special education students — and revisions to bus schedules.
“I want to commend … putting egos aside, and sharing schools, and sharing resources and coming together,” board member Chad Karl, whose zone includes three of the five impacted schools, said. “I know it’s going to be difficult, but this is a great plan for what was laid out.”
Board member Linda Armistead said the plan was based on “overwhelming” feedback from parents opposed to a split schedule and sees it as a good move for the district.
“The shortened day … they felt that was not adequate for the students and their progress,” she said. “I think this plan helps us to stay on that full day schedule and I hope that the parents will be exceptionally excited about this opportunity of a full day schedule for all of the students without it interrupting any kind of long-term lesson progress there.”
Officials expect the changes to school structure will remain in place through the next school year, and that operations can return to normal for the 2021-22 semester.
