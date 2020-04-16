Wilson County Schools students will have their grades for 2019-20 spring semester frozen at what they were on March 10.
That’s what WCS Director Donna Wright told the school board Monday during a special meeting to outline changes in policies necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and, in Wilson County’s case, the tornado of March 3.
The state board of education made several changes at its meeting last week, and the local board will need to adopt those adjustments at its May meeting. The state board froze grades as of March 20, but because WCS had already been out a week because of the tornado, its students’ grades will be frozen 10 days earlier.
The only cases where grades will be changed are for students who are on the “bubble”, Wright said. The opportunity to improve already passing grades will not be offered because not all students have access to remote learning.
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson confirmed that graduation ceremonies for the district’s high schools have not been canceled — just postponed.
Wright said the district “will make every effort” to have ceremonies, although they will not be at Middle Tennessee State University as has been the recent practice.
She also reported that the district has provided more than 25,000 breakfasts and 28,000 lunches since March 17. The meals are available to any child under the age of 18 in the county.
The district is providing three breakfasts and lunches on Monday and four breakfasts and lunches on Thursday between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and noon at the following locations:
• Lebanon High School — Commons entrance side
• Gladeville Middle School — Northeast corner at back of building
• Springdale Elementary — Back side of building at Cafeteria
• Watertown Middle School — Front entrance steps
• Mt. Juliet High School
The nine-member state Board of Education adopted emergency rules last week. In addition to freezing grades, the new rules will reduce graduation requirements, prevent schools from issuing unexcused absences or reporting truancy, and give teachers a pass on overall effectiveness scores this year.
“Many students statewide do not have access to reliable internet service and they also might be taking on additional roles and responsibilities in their families while more students are home, so we did not want to penalize those students,” said Sara Morrison, executive director of the state board.
The reduced graduation requirements are 20 credit hours instead of 22. Those 20 credits include four in math, four in English, three in science, two in social studies and seven additional credit hours instead of nine.
End-of-year exams will also not be given. Tennessee lawmakers already dropped TNReady and end-of-course exam requirements during the expedited legislative session in March. The requirements to take the ACT or SAT will also be dropped this year.
The board also approved emergency policy changes that will allow student teachers to be approved for licensure, even if they didn’t complete all of their required student teaching hours, and will extend educator licenses about to expire until August 2021.
