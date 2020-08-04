Wilson County Schools will require all students, teachers and staff to wear face masks or shields when school resumes on a hybrid schedule Aug. 17.
The decision was made during Monday's school board meeting, which also saw an ethics complaint against board member Wayne McNeese resolved.
The mask issue was not on the agenda, but was brought up by board member Chad Karl in light of Monday's decision by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto to extend the countywide mask mandate to Aug. 29 and Friday's statement by Gov. Bill Lee urging schools to require masks.
The board's action requires students of all ages to wear masks when on school property, including buses. Exceptions will be allowed for medical reasons and will be considered on a case-by-case basis, WCS Director Donna Wright indicated.
The board's ethics committee, composed of Linda Armistead, Kimberly McGee and Bill Robinson, accepted a report Monday from a Memphis law firm regarding its investigation into comments made by McNeese to board secretary Sherrie Hyder.
The investigation found McNeese's comments to Hyder did not rise to the level of unlawful sexual harassment, but were a breach of his duty as a board member.
The ethics committee recommended the full board accept the three recommendations made by the law firm. They are:
1) The board should "consider a public censure of Mr. McNeese for inappropriate and offensive remarks made to an employee in the Wilson County Schools."
2) The committee should remind the board that retaliation against Hyder, McNeese and any witnesses is prohibited by state and federal law.
3) The committee should remind the board that it is required by law to ensure all employees are free from all forms of discrimination and harassment and that all personnel receive training regarding the behaviors.
The board voted 6-0 to accept the recommendations, with McNeese abstaining.
