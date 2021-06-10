The new director of Wilson County Schools, Jeff Luttrell, will be paid $170,000 a year and receive other perks. The district’s board approved the contract and Luttrell signed it Monday.
The contract was approved unanimously, with board members Bill Robinson and Jon White absent. It’s term is four years, and the board has the option to raise Luttrell’s salary during that term. Luttrell will also be provided with a car, which he can use for personal business locally, and a cell phone, as well as having his health insurance paid for and 35 days of vacation annually.
Luttrell is currently a human resources supervisor for the district. Before that, he was principal of Watertown High School and he has been with the district for more than 20 years. His first day as director will be July 1.
The board also honored outgoing Director Donna Wright, who is retiring June 30. Among the accomplishments cited in the board’s resolution were: being named an exemplary district by the state Department of Education; being ranked at the top level in both academic achievement and growth; student ACT scores are in the top 15% in the state; and earning a national award for digital excellence three consecutive years.
On a personal level, Wright was named 2019 superintendent of the year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s Wilsonian of the Year in 2018, and earned a lifetime achievement award from the University of Tennessee in 2015.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — this is an extraordinary district,” Wright said after the resolution passed and the applause died down. “All I did was promote the work that was already taking place and continues to take place.”
She praised the teachers, administrators and staff that she credited with the district’s success.
It’s “joyful work, as far as I’m concerned,” she said.
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson announced there will be a retirement celebration for Wright beginning at 4:30 p.m. June 22 at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center South Hall.
