Wilson County Schools has postponed all graduation ceremonies because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty over when it will end, the district announced Monday.
“This decision was a very difficult one to make, but it is the most responsible course of action at this time,” said district spokesman Bart Barker in an emailed announcement. “Individuals and their families’ health and safety was the first priority in making this decision. Our time frame for releasing information on new ceremony dates and locations is unknown at this time.”
District Director Donna Wright has previously said that some way will be found to give seniors closure on their final year in school, with the cancellation of senior trips and proms.
“We will honor our seniors for their graduation achievements at a later date,” Barker said.
Positive trends
As of 2 p.m. Monday, COVID-19 has claimed 65 lives in Tennessee. While none of those have been in Wilson County, the number of people infected is reported at 97, up from 93 Sunday.
Statewide, there are 3,802 cases, up from 3,633 Sunday. Of those, 356 have recovered and 352 are hospitalized.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital spokeswoman Traci Pope said in an email Monday the hospital has nine COVID-19 patients, and six of those nine came from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Most of the rest of the 25 patients brought here when the center was closed for cleaning after an outbreak of the disease have been returned.
During his Monday afternoon news conference, Lee said his stay-at-home order appeared to be having an effect.
“In the last 48 hours we’ve seen some positive trends in our state and across the nation,” he said.
The University of Washington model of COVID-19 impact has been updated and shows that current Tennessee hospital beds will be sufficient to handle the caseload. Last week, Lee was saying the state needed 7,000 additional beds.
The model’s predicted death toll has also dropped from 3,400 by August to 587. The crisis is expected to now peak on April 15 in the state, sooner than the April 19-20 originally projected.
Despite the good news, Lee urged vigilance.
“We still need all Tennesseans to remain home if they are able to do so,” he said.
Emergency powers
On Monday a statewide network of faith, community and labor organizations urged Lee to invoke his emergency powers and suspend what it called “overly restrictive state laws” on local government officials to give them more authority to address the coronavirus pandemic.
The group said in its open letter to the governor that local governments “need to have every tool in the toolbox available in this critical time” and also said over the past decade “more and more state laws have been passed that restrict the freedom of local governments on a range of issues.
“These laws are now limiting the ability of local governments to address the ever-changing needs of their communities in this state of emergency,” the letter says.
Groups are requesting Lee use powers he has under Tennessee Code Annotated Section 58-2-107 to suspend laws limiting local governments’ ability to ensure employees have access to paid sick time as well as expand eligibility for property tax freezes and “ensure immigrants feel safe interacting with local health departments.”
And they warn Tennesseans “who feel sick or are exhibiting symptoms are less likely to inform employers they are sick and stay home if they have no paid leave. The choice for many hardworking Tennesseans is either to risk their health and the health of others or face financial ruin, including the loss of their homes.”
After days of urging by frantic Tennessee physicians, Lee on Thursday issued a stay-at-home order for Tennessee, citing measurably worsening social mobility trends he said showed too many residents weren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough.
With local governments heavily dependent on sales taxes, especially those reliant on the now-decimated tourism industry, the group said “many of these counties could be forced to choose between raising property taxes or laying off teachers, public health professionals, police officers, firefighters and other essential public employees.
“Current state laws prevent local governments from expanding the criteria for who is eligible for property tax freeze programs, making it impossible to provide temporary relief to those out of work from the COVID-19 response,” the network’s letter stated.
Regarding public health, the letter said that because of what it calls “punitive” state laws, “immigrant communities have come to fear government agencies and places that are meant to keep them safe and may hesitate to access testing and treatment for fear of encountering immigration enforcement and being separated from their families.”
The group also said local governments “can provide needed stability and stimulus and will continue spending on essential projects” by prioritizing the hiring of out-of-work local residents “to provide the most targeted relief, but state law currently prohibits that practice.”
They’re also advocating for automatic voter registration and voting by mail, allowing municipal courts to suspend eviction proceedings and asking Lee to direct emergency funds toward rent and mortgage relief for affected Tennesseans and a freeze on utility shut-offs.
