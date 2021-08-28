As predicted by Director Jeff Luttrell on Tuesday, Wilson County Schools announced Friday that it would be closed until after Labor Day.
“I know this is a hardship on everybody,” Luttrell said in a phone interview Friday. “This was not an easy decision.”
The number of COVID-19 cases and absences as a result of close contacts with positive individuals continue to drive student, staff and teacher absences with the trend lines all going in the wrong direction.
Attendance districtwide as of Thursday was 85%, Luttrell said, and nine schools were below that level. As of Wednesday night, the district had recorded 684 positive COVID cases since school started. The district only had 1,300 cases all of last year. This year, 4,174 students have been ID’d as close contacts. That compares to 5,863 all of last year.
“I cannot deny the fact that cases are continuing to rise,” Luttrell said, adding that he’s hoping the shutdown works. “It’s is the only tool I have in my toolbox.”
On Friday, 208 teachers and staff were absent, he said, compared with a typical number of 90 to 95. The district had 96 unfilled classroom positions, mostly teachers, for which certified substitutes could not be found. Thirty-three bus routes were down Friday.
“Principals are indicating an inability to staff classrooms,” he said.
There will be no remote instruction or learning expectations while school is out, the district said. But, it is not canceling extracurricular activities, so sports and other activities will continue outside of normal school hours, a decision Luttrell acknowledged will be criticized.
“Our students have lost so much because of the pandemic,” Luttrell said. “They’ve lost the opportunity to make memories that we have for the rest of our lives.”
That, combined with the fact that COVID transmission is reduced when outside, contributed to his decision, Luttrell said.
“I’ll take the criticism for that,” he said.
The Lebanon Special School District, which closed this week due to COVID-19, plans to reopen Monday. It will return with “masks requested,” which means that all students and staff will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.
In announcing its return, the LSSD said district officials have been lobbying state leaders for more flexibility in dealing with the pandemic, something Luttrell has also said is needed.
This year, schools in Tennessee cannot use a hybrid/remote system that proved successful last year in keeping schools open.
When asked to assess the prospects for getting through the school year successfully, Luttrell called himself an optimist, but he urged county residents to take action while stopping short of actually calling for people to get vaccinated.
“I encourage people to really think about taking care of themselves and their families,” he said. “I encourage people to go to their doctors and get with them to make the best decision.”
