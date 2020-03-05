Wilson County Schools hopes to have a plan in place by next week on how it will educate the students of West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools for thev rest of the year — and possibly into next school year.
Mike Gwaltney represents Zone 3 on the Wilson County School Board, the zone that includes the two schools heavily damaged by the tornado that struck early Tuesday morning.
“I contacted Dr. Wright today,” Gwaltney said, referring to WCS Director Donna Wright. “She said they will have a plan at the first part of the week to show the board.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto confirmed that timeline at a press conference Tuesday evening.
“Details about those schools and when and how they will be taken care of will come out next Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said.
In the meantime, classes have been canceled for the rest of the week in WCS and Lebanon Special School District, although none of the latter’s buildings were damaged. And next week is spring break for both districts.
“If there’s any good to be found in this, we have this week off and spring break coming up,” West Wilson Middle School’s band director Jonathan Earl said. “Our first step is trying to figure out where we can get these kids to go. We’re hoping to be able to work with some local businesses to find space, because some of these kids have had their homes damaged and being back in school would give them a sense of normalcy.”
Gwaltney said he has seen West Wilson Middle, and “it’s in pretty bad shape.” He taught at the school when it opened in 1976. “I think it would be hard to rebuild,” he said. Both West Wilson and Stoner Creek appear to have been struck directly by the tornado based on signs of a ground path through each building.
“The devastation is just more than you can even picture or imagine, but in all this I’m so thankful that we weren’t in school and that there were no children sitting in this building when this happened,” Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said while surveying damages the morning after the storm in a video posted on the WCS Facebook page. “We can replace buildings, but that we didn’t lose anyone, I take comfort in that.”
With students in the last nine weeks of school, the damage brings several challenges including figuring out upcoming state testing, transportation and logistics.
“We already have a shortage of bus drivers,” Gwaltney said. “Then there’s the starting times with kids going to different schools.”
The disruption could extend into the next school year, he said.
“We’ve got to nine weeks of school left and we may have to look at some place for them at the start of next year,” Gwaltney said.
