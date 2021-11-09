Every year on Veterans Day, Tennesseans hold parades or ceremonies to honor the men and women who served the nation in uniform.
But how are those individuals honored the other 364 days each year?
Through a veterans benefit program that she envisioned and brought to life, Wilson County Register of Deeds Jackie Murphy aims to ensure that the service of veterans isn’t forgotten on days when there is no parade.
“Those who have served our nation in the military deserve the full measure of our gratitude,” said Murphy.
She believes the Thank a Veteran Program is a great way to show that gratitude day in and day out through tangible benefits and offers.
The program started in 2019 and works through a collaboration of local businesses that post discounts and deals for veterans on the register of deeds website. Murphy said that program was off to a great start before the pandemic struck and shuttered business doors, but she added that she is happy to see it picking back up now.
As of Monday, there were 147 local businesses advertising a discounted service or offer of some kind for veterans. The way that veterans access these discounts is by using their DD214 military discharge papers, which is where the register of deeds office comes in.
For years, veterans have recorded their DD214 paperwork with Murphy’s office. That allows for an official copy to be preserved in the register’s archives for future use or in the event that the original is lost.
Once the DD214 is filed, the register of deeds provides them with a current personal photo identification card to show the businesses that offer military discounts and other benefits.
“This program is simple and free of charge,” said Murphy. “You just bring your DD214 discharge papers and a valid photo ID to our office at the Wilson County Courthouse, and a member of our staff will file a permanent record of it.”
That permanent record ensures that a veteran’s paperwork remains secure and protected.
President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Michael Myer said that the benefit can play out in more ways than one but that it can be very helpful if a veteran dies and the family is unable to locate the deceased’s discharge paperwork.
If a veteran has already filed their paperwork at the register of deeds office, all they need to do is visit in person so that the office can take an updated photograph for the ID card. Murphy explained that with some veterans having been discharged decades ago, many veterans may not look like they once did, so it’s important that they have recognizable and identifiable photographs for presenting to local businesses.
“We are working with the many local groups that serve our military veterans so that none of these heroes miss the valuable and well-deserved benefits,” said Murphy.
Murphy also explained how that offering veterans discounts benefits the business that do so.
“Veterans appreciate the discounts and will more likely shop where the discounts are,” Murphy said.
Myer added, “It means a whole lot that people are recognizing the veterans in the county or the area.”
As Myer sees it, those service members are happy to do business with companies that recognize their sacrifice, and that through it all, healthy relationships flourish between veterans organizations and the businesses that call Wilson County home.
Murphy’s office is continuously updating the list of businesses who participate in the program as new businesses are constantly signing up.
Anyone interested is encouraged to visit wilsondeeds.com to sign up or to call the register of deeds office at 615-443-2611.
