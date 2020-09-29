Wilson County is receiving $200,000 to fight its opioid epidemic in partnership with MTSU’s Center for Health & Human Services.
The money comes to the university from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services planning grant and will fund a community needs assessment over the next 18 months. Afterward, MTSU will apply for an implementation grant that would bring new programs and services to the county if approved.
“We’re super excited about this, and I think it’s going to save hundreds if not thousands of lives in Wilson County,” DrugFree WilCo secretary and treasurer Michael Ayalon said. “After the conclusion of the 18 months, MTSU will try and get an implementation grant approved, which could mean up to about $1 million.”
MTSU’s Assistant CHHS Director Cynthia Chafin said Wilson County was chosen for funding because of a community need and its ongoing efforts to fight substance abuse.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s office has already responded to 33 overdose related calls this year and will likely surpass last year’s total of 35, while DrugFree WilCo is continuing its outreach efforts.
“They have a very active group,” Chafin said. “They have done so much already in Wilson County, and I felt like providing them with the team of experts we have at MTSU would be a big help. We’re not starting at ground zero, and I feel like that’s huge.”
During the planning phase, MTSU’S Data Science Institute and other partners will work with DrugFree WilCo to look at the county’s current resources and needs.
“A lot of times it boils down to dollars, because the community already has an idea of what’s needed,” Chafin said. “Wilson will also get some direct dollars toward the end of the planning process to implement whatever they want to do.”
DrugFree WilCo Facilitator Susan Shaw said some of that funding will likely go toward medication-assisted treatment training and increased telehealth services.
“That’s something that really came about due to COVID,” she said. “There’s going to be a lot of demand for that moving forward, and the more telehealth you can do the more people you can reach that you may not have been able to otherwise.”
Chafin said COVID-19 has exacerbated substance abuse issues for many people, particularly in the early stages of the pandemic when shutdowns were more widespread.
“People use it sometimes as a coping mechanism,” she said. “And in the beginning of all of this, people may not have had access to the same resources they had before.”
In the long-term, DrugFree WilCo hopes to provide a network of resources for people battling substance abuse issues.
“The neat thing about this grant is that it’s going to allow us to put together a full plan to address opioid addiction in Wilson County,” Shaw said. “And if we put a good plan together, we have confidence that we’ll be able to proceed with the implementation grant.”
Ayalon said DrugFree WilCo has three main priorities: working with the prison system to help people reenter society, educating businesses and schools and creating a local diversion center.
The task force has already been working toward those goals after receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2019, which is providing $532,000 over three years.
“We’d like to get the diversion enter up and running within the next 30 to 60 days,” Ayalon said. “We’re also putting together programs to train law enforcement and others in the community on how that would work.”
The idea is that anyone receiving a misdemeanor drug possession charge for the first time would go to the diversion center instead of the prison system and complete a program aimed at preventing substance abuse. According to Ayalon, it would last roughly 30 to 60 days and could even see charges expunged if the participants comply.
How any funding from MTSU is used will largely depend on the county’s plan and needs assessment, but DrugFree WilCo expects to see a drop in opioid addiction over the course of the process.
“I think it’s certainly going to make a difference,” Shaw said. “Individual efforts may suppress activity in a certain area, but we could really impact the entire county this way. Right now we’re still seeing an increase in substance abuse, but this grant really fits with our mission of educating the community and making it a safer place to live.”
