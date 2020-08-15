Women in the U.S. will mark a century of voting rights on Tuesday, and Wilson County is hosting two exhibitions next week to celebrate those who fought for them.
The centennial carries a special significance for Tennessee, as the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment before its adoption.
“The Hermitage Hotel was the hotbed of the lobbying efforts, and Tennessee was the 36th state to make it,” Alexa Moscardelli of Historical Associates of Wilson County said. “It was a tie vote, actually ... they had to do a roll call vote and one person changed his mind, and he had a letter in his pocket from his mother.”
“Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote” is coming to the Fite-Fessenden House from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday to tell that story of women’s rights activists throughout U.S. history and their key role in driving Tennessee’s decision.
“We ordered an exhibit from the National Archives,” Moscardelli said. “They’re cardboard exhibits, and we’re going to set them up in the backyard. We also have an exhibit about local connections to the suffrage movement.”
The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Historic Lebanon are joining with Fite-Fessenden to host the event. Refreshments will be served, and 1920s musical selections will be performed on violin and dulcimer.
“Aug. 18 is the actual 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, so we thought it would be a fun activity for people to do on the back lawn,” Historic Lebanon Director Kim Parks said. “It will also allow for people to maintain social distancing ... the Tennessee State Museum has opened back up and has a great exhibit on this as well, but we thought it was important to celebrate on a local level.”
Attendees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. Event parking is available at SunTrust Bank or the Ligon and Bobo Partee House.
The Wilson County Courthouse will host “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote,” an exhibit created in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee State Archives, from Monday through Friday during normal business hours. The display will be set up in front of the Wilson County Commission’s meeting room.
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a press release. “My office is proud to offer this exhibit to the public, and commemorate the brave activists that paved the way for women’s suffrage.”
The exhibit follows the women’s suffrage movement through to Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, and even the years that followed, using a dynamic panel display to create a touch-free experience.
“Tennessee’s role in becoming the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment not only solidified women’s right to vote but propelled women across the country to opportunities and futures they never thought possible,” State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill said in the release. “The hope of the committee is this centennial celebration will do the same all across our state.”
Attendees are asked to wear face masks inside the courthouse, and the exhibit’s panels will be separated with room for social distancing.
