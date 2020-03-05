The sales tax in Wilson County will be going to 9.75% from 9.25% after voters overwhelmingly gave their OK on Tuesday.
The referendum passed with 12,560 votes for, 9,082 against, or 58% to 42%, according to complete yet unofficial results posted by Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren.
The portion of the additional revenue that tax increase will bring to Wilson County Schools, $5.2 million, will be dedicated to teacher raises.
In a statement released Tuesday night, WCS Director Donna Wright said:
“This is a historical moment for our classroom teachers, both Wilson County and LSSD. I don’t remember a time where we have seen such a grassroots effort to support, honor and place high value on our educators.
“I can assure our Wilson County taxpayers that their investment in our teachers will bring a significant return on that investment as they continue to provide a quality education for each and every student. I am thankful and grateful to the citizens of Wilson County for validating and recognizing our incredible teachers.”
In the race for the Republican nomination for 15th Judicial District Division II Circuit Court judge, Smith County General Session Judge Michael Collins of Carthage topped Lebanon attorney Shawn McBrien and Carthage Assistant District Attorney Javin Cripps.
In Wilson County, Collins got 4,986 votes to 3,726 for McBrien and 3,252 for Cripps.
Two other counties held local primaries, Smith and Macon. In Smith, Collins got 2,004 votes to 865 for Cripps and 255 for McBrien. In Macon, it was Cripps with 849, Collins with 842 and McBrien with 189.
Overall, Collins received 7,832 votes, Cripps 4,966 and McBrien 4,170.
“It’s kind of a weird thing having the election so close to the tornadoes, the tragedy,” Collins said, referring to the deadly storms that killed 24 in the city of Nashville, and Wilson and Putnam counties early Tuesday morning. “It’s hard to celebrate the victory.”
He will face Carthage attorney Branden Bellar in the Aug. 6 general election. Bellar announced his candidacy as an independent on Sunday.
Rusty Keith will be the Republican nominee for the District 17 Wilson County Commission seat once held by his father, Gary Keith. Rusty Keith defeated Joe Ali, who was appointed to the seat last year after the elder Keith’s death, 360 to 267, or 57% to 43%.
Wednesday, Keith credited the fact that his father had held the seat for his victory.
In the only other contested local race, incumbent property assessor Stephen Goodall easily defeated Charles Leeman, 10,080 to 1,926, or 84% to 16%.
“I’ve just been trying to do the right thing while I’ve been in office,” Goodall said Wednesday. “I plan to continue to address the growth and new homes under construction.”
Goodall said he and his staff will be busy reassessing values of properties damaged and destroyed by the tornado.
“We’ll have to go around and pro-rate the homes that are damaged and take the ones that are destroyed off the rolls,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of work.”
