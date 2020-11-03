Wilson County voters — those who are left — will join those across the nation today in casting ballots for president of the United States on down to local races in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.
Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren said Monday that he and his cadre of poll workers are ready.
“Just come vote,” Warren said. “Bring your photo ID. We look forward to seeing a whole lot of people.”
More than 65% of the county’s 90,000 registered voters have already cast ballots, close to the total turnout of 71% during the 2016 presidential election. Warren said he expects total turnout for this election to be significantly higher.
There will be 18 polling places open in the county, and any Wilson County voter can vote at any polling place. Warren said he and his staff are ready for any issues that may come up.
“We always have security in place for our poll workers and voters,” Warren said. “We have a lot of procedures in place for all sorts of contingencies. They run deep and are very well thought out.”
Poll workers will be wearing face shields and/or masks and social distancing will enforced. Voters are not required to wear masks, but Warren said “99% will wear them out of respect for other people.”
Results of local races should be known by about 9 or 10 tonight. If none of the candidates in the Lebanon mayoral race get more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff, likely in mid-December.
Here are the voting centers:
• St. Stephen Catholic Church, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory
• Lighthouse Church, 6141 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet
• Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet
• The Church at Pleasant Grove, 555 Pleasant Grove Road, Mt. Juliet
• West Elementary School, 9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet
• Rutland Elementary School, 1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet
• Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary Road, Lebanon
• Laguardo Baptist Church, 8585 TN 109, Lebanon
• Berea Church, 50 Berea Church Road, Lebanon
• Maple Hill Church, 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon
• Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon
• First United Methodist Church, 415 W. Main St., Lebanon
• Market Street Community Center, 321 E. Market St., Lebanon
• Southside Elementary School, 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
• Carroll-Oakland School, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon
• Tuckers Crossroads, 5820 Big Springs Road, Lebanon
• Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown
• Norene Community Center, 11770 Cainsville Road, Lebanon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.