Wilson County residents faced a challenging year thanks to the long-lasting impact from the March 3 tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although it was a year marked by tragedy, it also brought the community together as they worked to overcome the fallout and support each other.
Among the major events the county saw in 2020:
Jan. 8
The Mt. Juliet Police Department announced Guardian Shield, a law enforcement program that uses fixed-place automated license plate readers (ALPRs) to catch hot-listed vehicles associated with various crimes and suspects.
Those ALPRs cover approximately 24 areas throughout the city, and officials budgeted $100,000 for the program’s first year. Since it was implemented, Guardian Shield has alerted the MJPD to nearly 80 suspects, including wanted individuals and a sex offender.
Jan. 16
Lebanon’s city government neared completion on renovations at the historic Mitchell House as multiple city departments prepared to move in during the spring.
The city purchased the property from Sigma Pi Fraternity for $1.15 million in May 2019, and put an additional $250,000 toward renovations. The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) later presented the city with a 2020 Excellence in Local Government award for repurposing the Mitchell House.
Jan. 27
Wilson County became the latest area in Tennessee to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, which represents a commitment from the county government not to enforce any laws perceived as violations of the Second Amendment.
Grassroots movements advocating for Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions picked up in Tennessee during mid-2019, and more than half of the state’s counties have adopted them or similar measures in the months since.
Feb. 24 — 25
The Lebanon High School Devilettes’ basketball program claimed its first District 9-AAA championship title, narrowly defeating the Beech Lady Bucs 49-46 at Wilson Central.
The next day, the Mt. Juliet High School Golden Bears earned their third straight District 9-AAA title with a 57-47 win over the Station Camp Bison.
March 3
Three victims — James Eaton, 84, Donna Eaton, 81, and Brandy Barker, 38 — were killed after a deadly tornado cut through Mt. Juliet in the early morning hours. The storm also touched down at West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School, leaving both buildings unusable.
Wilson County residents had gone to bed the night before expecting the election results to be the biggest news of the day, and voters did make a significant change: local sales tax rose from 9.25% to 9.75% to fund $5.2 million in teacher raises.
March 4 — 5
The Devilettes fought another narrow victory over Beech, this time for the Region 5-AAA championship. At 49-45, the score was almost identical to their faceoff in the district championship the week prior.
Mt. Juliet’s Golden Bears made history the next day when they defeated Northeast 53-44 for their program’s first Region 5-AAA title. An early barrage of 3-pointers from Mt. Juliet’s Gage Wells built an early lead, and Northeast was unable to contest it.
March 12
The Lebanon Devilettes and the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears’ historic basketball runs were left hanging by the TSSAA’s decision to suspend the state championships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, the girls had qualified for the semifinals and the boys’ tournament was not yet underway. Both tournaments were cancelled just over a month later when the TSSAA opted not to host athletic events for the rest of the school year.
March 18
Wilson County recorded its first case of COVID-19 after a worker from local manufacturer Perma-Pipe tested positive. Local businesses began a wave of temporary shutdowns the following week as cities declared states of emergency, and Gov. Bill Lee issued a temporary stay-at-home order on March 30.
Tennessee has since been identified as the worst location in the U.S. for new COVID-19 cases by population. As of Sunday, there have been 11,965 cases and 121 deaths from the virus in Wilson County alone.
April 18
The Wilson County Health Department held its first round of drive-thru COVID-19 tests as part of a statewide push for more comprehensive testing. There were 275 people tested as a result of the event.
The health department has since started offering COVID-19 testing options at the Wilson County Fairgrounds on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 27 — May 6
Wilson County’s businesses began reopening in phases days before Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order expired, and most of them were fully operational by the time barber shops and salons could return to work on May 6.
Spring’s closures did not translate into sustained sales tax hits for the county and city governments, but many local store owners struggled, and some were forced to close their businesses.
June 2
The long-dormant Nashville Superspeedway announced plans to host its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 2021, plans that later evolved into a Father’s Day weekend tripleheader.
NASCAR fans last visited the track in 2011 before it was closed to the public, but it remained in private use for car testing and film projects over the next 10 years. A booming Nashville market encouraged Dover Motorsports to reinvest in the location.
June 4
The Wilson County Fair became the latest in a long line of events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this one left a deeper mark. The event is Tennessee’s largest county fair, draws hundreds of thousands of people from across the country each year and is a major part of Wilson County’s identity.
Students were still able to participate in the Wilson County Fair Livestock Shows, but the remaining attractions were all removed from the schedule. The next fair is set for Aug. 12 — 21, 2021.
