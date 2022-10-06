A Wilson County woman was reported missing by her family over the weekend. She hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.
A Wilson County woman was reported missing by her family over the weekend. She hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.
Barbara Nicholson, 55, was officially reported missing by family members on Oct. 2.
She resides in Wilson County and is known to work at various places of employment, including the Rudder, a lakeside restaurant in Hendersonville.
The last time anyone saw her was in Hendersonville on Sept. 25. However, the car that she was reportedly traveling in, a 2004 Honda Civic, was confirmed to have been in Lebanon the following day. A traffic camera picked it up at 11:08 a.m.
The license plate number is 573-BHGF. The Honda is reportedly tan in color with a black rear bumper.
According to one person familiar with Nicholson, she was traveling to Cookeville when her car broke down on Interstate 40.
Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323, or they can contact Det. Jay Spicer directly at 615-453-4374.
