Wilson Habitat for Humanity completes 80th home

Wilson Habitat for Humanity has finished construction on its 80th home in Wilson County. The two-story design on Park Avenue in Lebanon has been built with the help of several key sponsors and volunteer groups, including Anonymous Foundation, Curci Beverage Co., Wilson County Government, The Rotary Clubs of Wilson County, and Wilson Bank and Trust.
"We've had some amazing volunteer groups building the 80th Habitat house in Wilson County," said Habitat Director Tory Tredway. "I continue to be impressed with spirit of service that the volunteers have. They truly care and want to make a difference. Their hard work has produced an attractive, energy-efficient home that will be a blessing to the future homeowner."
Tredway said plans are underway to construct four homes in 2020 in Wilson County. If you would like more information about sponsoring or volunteering, please contact Tredway at ttredway@habitatnashville.org, or call 615-964-6594. Companies, churches, and civic groups are all encouraged to participate. Engaging with Habitat for Humanity is a powerful way to make a difference in the community.
Volunteer groups who helped with the build were Amazon Fulfillment Center, Bridgestone Distribution Center, Cumberland University, New Tribe Church (Mt. Juliet), Orangetheory Fitness, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Under Armour.
Wilson Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site, and volunteer at Habitat's retail outlet, the ReStore. The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992 and Wilson Habitat has now built 80 houses and renovated three, serving 83 households. To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit http://www.habitatnashville.org/wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.