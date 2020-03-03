Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren declined to predict how many voters would be venturing to the polls today, saying there are too many variables to guarantee any accuracy.
“Weather can make a difference,” Warren said Monday. “Another Democrat (Amy Klobuchar) dropped out today — we’re already getting calls from people wanting to come back and vote again because their candidate is out.”
Warren was referring to the Democratic presidential preference ballot that will be among the options voters will have to choose from. As the Democratic field shrinks, that may discourage some voters.
Those voters who do go to the polls will have a choice of three ballots.
One ballot is only the Wilson County sales tax referendum, which will decide if the tax is raised from 9.25% to 9.75%.
A portion of the revenue generated from the increase would be earmarked for an estimated 5% in classroom teacher raises. Voters previously rejected a sales tax referendum tied to the Wilson County Jail in 2018
Wilson County Schools is projected to receive $5.2 million in new revenue per year if the referendum passes, while the Lebanon Special School District would see approximately $910,000.
Local governments would also receive some projected revenue from a tax increase, since sales tax is split between education and the city of purchase.
Those who wish to vote in the Republican primary will have the sales tax question and a presidential preference question that has President Donald Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld on it. Walsh has dropped out of the race. There is also the local GOP primary with three three contested races.
For the District 17 seat on the Wilson County Commission, appointed incumbent Joe Ali is being challenged by James “Rusty” Keith.
For 15th Judicial District Division II circuit court judge, there is a three-way race between Lebanon attorney Shawn McBrien, Smith County General Sessions Judge Michael Collins and Carthage-based 15th Judicial District assistant district attorney Javin Cripps.
And incumbent Wilson County Property Assessor Stephen Goodall is opposed by retired state property appraisal specialist Charles Leeman.
There are two uncontested races, one for 15th Judicial District public defender. Incumbent Shelley Thompson Gardner was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Bill Haslam in October 2018 following Comer L. Donnell’s retirement announcement.
Gardner has practiced in criminal, general sessions and juvenile courts throughout the 15th Judicial District, and worked as a longtime supervisor over all Wilson County courts.
She will also be unopposed on the general election ballot, which will determine who fills Donnell’s term ending August 2022.
The other uncontested race is for General Sessions judge, Division III. The Wilson County Commission appointed incumbent Ensley Hagan to the position in 2018 following the retirement of Judge John Gwin. He has jurisdiction over general sessions family court and juvenile child support court.
Hagan will also be unopposed on the general election ballot, which will determine who fills Gwin’s term ending August 2022.
Those who wish to vote in the Democratic primary will only have the presidential preference question and the sales tax question.
This will be the first election in Wilson County using the new voting center system. Rather than voting in a precinct, voters can go to anyone of 18 voting centers.
Local election results will be posted on wilsonelections.com. Warren said he’ll put up the absentee and early voting numbers shortly after the polls close, and all results should be in by 8:30 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need a state or federal photo ID.
Students in the Wilson County Schools district will have the day off, but Lebanon Special School District will be in session.
Here are the voting centers:
• St. Stephen Catholic Church, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory
• Lighthouse Church, 6141 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet
• Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet
• West Elementary School, 9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet
• West Wilson Middle School, 935 N. Mt. Julie Road, Mt. Juliet
• Rutland Elementary School, 1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet
• Gladeville Community Center, 95 McCreary Road, Lebanon
• Laguardo Baptist Church, 8585 TN 109, Lebanon
• Berea Church, 50 Berea Church Road, Lebanon
• Maple Hill Church, 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon
• Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon
• First United Methodist Church, 415 W. Main St., Lebanon
• Market Street Community Center, 321 E. Market St., Lebanon
• Southside Elementary School, 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
• Carroll-Oakland School, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon
• Tuckers Crossroads School, 5820 Big Springs Road, Lebanon
• Watertown High School, 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown
• Norene Community Center, 11770 Cainsville Road, Lebanon
