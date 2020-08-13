Winfree-Bryant Middle School saw 100 students moved to remote learning on Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for roughly half of the sixth grade class.
Students and teachers who were in contact with that individual will continue distance learning for the next two weeks, according to a call Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson made to parents on Tuesday. The district’s response is based on Tennessee Department of Health guidelines.
“We’re doing some more contact tracing, but it seems like for the last two weeks we’ve been doing a bit of that every day,” Benson said. “What’s happening is that people are living their lives and coming into our buildings either with a positive test or exposure to a positive test.”
LSSD began phasing students back into the classroom on Monday and is currently operating on a hybrid model.
That means the students have been split into two groups by last name and are attending on-ground classes two days a week. The district also has plans in place for traditional and fully remote learning.
“All along we’ve been planning for all three scenarios, because we knew we’d be in all three at some point,” Benson said. “We’re moving people to distance learning right now because of the current situation, but our hybrid model is a great model and the teachers have been encouraged by what they can accomplish.”
LSSD currently hopes to remain under a hybrid model through at least Sept. 4, and Benson said the smaller class sizes are allowing students to pick up academic, social and emotional skills faster.
“We’re prepared to change scenarios overnight if we have to,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done here in these couple of situations. The only hold-up we had was a delay on our middle school Chromebooks … but we’re sending those out today and tomorrow.”
The far larger Wilson County Schools system, with 19,000 students, opens on Monday, also with students on a hybrid system.
