With help from K9, officers arrest suspects

With the help of its police dog, Mt. Juliet Police Department officers were able to make arrests after two people fled from a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
According to MJPD, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding along Lebanon Road near Springmont Drive. The vehicle's occupants became uncooperative during the stop and two adult men ran. The officer stayed with the driver, 25-year-old Lakwannda Hughes of Hermitage, as other responding officers and Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies searched the Springmont area for the two fleeing suspects.
After the suspects' descriptions were sent out through a Nixle text message and posted to social media, multiple sightings were reported. Deputies first apprehended 28-year-old Markist Jones of Nashville, who was attempting to hide under a shed.
During the search, the police dog Majlo and its handler arrived on the scene, and Majlo led officers to 22-year-old Devonta Willis of Nashville hiding under a shed. Willis failed to come out from under the shed, and Majlo apprehended him. During the apprehension, a handgun fell from Willis's person, according to the MJPD. Willis was transported and released from a local hospital due to Majlo's bite.
Further investigation revealed that Hughes was driving on a revoked driver's license. Jones was wanted out of Metro-Nashville on six different warrants related to failure to appear and a felony probation violation. Willis was wanted out of Wilson County on a failure to appear.
All were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail. Hughes charged with driving on a revoked license. Jones was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation. Willis was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
