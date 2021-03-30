The General Assembly is replaying a decision on making the Bible Tennessee’s official state book, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally intends to maintain the opposition he held five years ago.
The House was set to vote Monday evening on the resolution by Rep. Jerry Sexton, a minister from Bean Station in East Tennessee who has been pushing the matter for years. If it passes, a similar measure would have to be sponsored by a senator, and it is unclear whether such a move has strong support.
McNally, an Oak Ridge Republican, said he feels the same way he did in 2016 when then-Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed a bill the Legislature passed to make the Bible the state’s official book.
“I think it trivializes it and places it along with other symbols the state has,” McNally said, including the salamander, limestone rock and mockingbird as the state’s official amphibian, rock and bird.
As a substantive resolution, legislation in the Senate would have to go through the committee system, McNally said.
Amid great rancor, the Legislature passed a bill in 2016 designating the Holy Bible as Tennessee’s state book. Haslam vetoed it, and the Legislature failed to override.
This time, Sexton is bringing a resolution he contends is based on economics and history. Nashville is the top publisher of Bibles in the nation, he says, and Tennessee’s culture is based largely on the Bible and the nation’s Judeo-Christian founding.
On one hand, Sexton considers it a cornerstone of his legislative career, having worked on it for seven years. Yet at the same time, its impact could be very limited because it won’t force religion on the public.
“It doesn’t make anybody go to Sunday school, sing ‘Amazing Grace’ or get baptized,” Sexton told a House committee last week where it received approval. His intent was to sidestep arguments that it would violate the Constitution by creating a state religion.
Under normal conditions, passage as a resolution would not enable the Bible to go into the Tennessee Blue Book as the official state book. But Sexton said Secretary of State Tre Hargett agreed it could be placed in the Blue Book as long as the resolution specified it be done.
Sexton’s resolution won’t have full support of Republicans, who hold 73 of 99 seats in the House.
Rep. Ron Travis, a Dayton Republican, noted during last week’s Naming and Designating Committee meeting that he voted against Sexton’s bill five years ago and plans to continue to oppose it.
Calling the Bible the greatest book ever written, Travis said the Bible should be kept as far away from government as possible.
“There is evil in government. I just don’t feel like the Bible and evil should mix. There is evil in this building,” he said.
Democrats such as Reps. Bo Mitchell of Nashville and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville argued against the resolution as well.
Mitchell pointed out he would be put in the position of telling his neighbors, who hold different religious beliefs, that his holy book is more important than theirs.
“My God won’t fit in a Tennessee Blue Book or a green book. We’re belittling my God,” Mitchell said.
Johnson was miffed by Sexton’s move to pass the resolution based on its economic impact.
“Despite popular opinion around here, there is a higher power than the General Assembly,” Johnson said.
Former House Speaker Glen Casada, who is under an FBI investigation, spoke in favor of the resolution, saying it is part of the state’s “common heritage” just as Confederate Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells.
The committee turned down a resolution to end an observance of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day, despite his life as a slave trader and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Meanwhile, a measure to rename the Legislative Plaza in honor of Ida B. Wells was deferred.
Other lawmakers such as Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, a Lancaster Republican, argued that the Bible is the basis for American history, laws, documents and courts. She pointed out it is used to swear in the president.
“We either honor the Bible or we don’t,” said Weaver, a participant in the Jan. 6 protest that led to an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.
