Count the local Meals on Wheels program as another in the long list of programs that have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, where the need has grown but the ability to deliver has been challenged.
With subchapters in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Hartsville, the local effort to feed homebound seniors is part of the Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels program headquartered in Nashville. Sharon McDaniel, the organization’s community engagement director, is out actively seeking volunteers as Tennessee eases its way out of the pandemic. She said the organization is on pace to double the number of meals delivered locally. In fiscal year 2018, more than 24,000 meals in Wilson and Trousdale counties. This year, the organization is on pace to deliver 48,000.
With the demand for meals, comes the need for volunteers to deliver them.
“We did lose volunteers during the pandemic,” McDaniel said. “And with rising gas prices, we do have concern that it will hurt our volunteer recruitment effort.”
Longtime Lebanon resident Nancy Boulton has been volunteering for six years, and currently delivers to about 15 seniors.
“I look forward to seeing my people,” Boulton said. “It’s not just about the food, it’s the visiting, too.”
Ruby Pitre, the Lebanon site manager for Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels, said that for some clients, a visit from a volunteer dropping meals off my be the only contact they have with an outside person on any given day. It’s not unusual, for example, for a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer to alert family if they notice something amiss.
McDaniel said there are currently 87 volunteers in Wilson County and 10 in Trousdale to serve about 250 and 55 clients, respectively. Prior to the pandemic, volunteers delivered meals five days a week. That was reduced to one during the pandemic and is now back up to three days a week. Clients are still getting the same number of meals, it’s just that some are now frozen.
Volunteering takes about an hour a day, Boulton said. For more information, go to www.mc-mealsonwheels.com.
