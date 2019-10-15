The Historic Pickett-Rucker Chapel has begun a restoration project to convert the old church into a Black History Museum.
"The church was built in 1827 by slave labor, for a white Methodist congregation," said Cyril Stewart, who is involved with the project through the American Institute of Architects. "In 1856 they outgrew the facility and moved to a larger facility. After the Civil War, the freed blacks came together and bought this structure for their congregation."
Both congregations exist in Lebanon today, though this building hasn't been in use since the 1970s. The congregations have decided to join together to restore the building.
"They want to bring this building back to life as a black history museum," Stewart said. "I love historic preservation and to me this story is about a united nation."
The two congregations have partnered with the Wilson County Black History Committee to purchase the property and begin the project.
Mary Harris, the president of the Wilson County Black History Committee, has gathered architects, archeologists, and others to be involved with the project.
"We hope to include exhibits along the walls and then build an annex building in the back for a reception area, a bookstore, storage, and restrooms," Harris said. "We don't want to take up space inside the original building for those things.
There will also be a theatre area included near the front of the church for documentaries to be shown about the black history in Wilson County.
Work has already begun on the building. The windows inside the church have all been replaced and some work on the roof and structural beams have started.
"We hope to have the project done by next year," Harris said. "But we still need a lot of contributions from the community to get it done."
Randal Hutto, the mayor of Wilson County, and Bernie Ash, the mayor of Lebanon were at the church Monday morning, discussing the project.
"We believe in this project, and there's lots of different ways of reaching the public about projects like this one," Ash said. "We need to continue to reach the community so they can get involved in this project."
Billy Taylor, a member of the Wilson County Black History Committee said he's confident this project will be a success.
"We've already given this float a little push," Taylor said. "It's only a matter of time before people jump on board."
Stewart urges the community to contribute to the project.
"We still need a lot more contributions in order to make this black history museum happen," Stewart said.
Those who wish to contribute to the project may contact the Wilson County Black History Committee at (615) 449-2911.
