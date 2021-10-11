The Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale combines two unique components of the Tennessee town, its friendly hospitality and its penchant for novelties.
Twice a year, shoppers and bargain hunters converge on Watertown looking for the deal of a lifetime. According to Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd, the fall installation, “Usually brings out more gift and holiday items, but we have the same die-hard vendors and shoppers at both events.”
Thanks to sunny skies and a bright forecast, the day was unobstructed by any bad weather, which correlated with the event’s success.
“Vendor turnout was great,” said Floyd, who also mentioned that event organizers were forced to find ways to squeeze in extra vendors.
While Jim Amero has served as the event organizer for years, he decided this past weekend would be his swan song. He’s stepping down, but stepping up to the challenge of serving as the event organizer is Chelsea Robertini.
“How I’m going to fill in the shoes of Mr. Jim is the comment I have heard the most,” Robertini said. “Don’t I know it?”
The new organizer is up for the challenge. Robertini said that she had been going around from vendor to vendor to introduce herself, and that she’d already been fielding applications from potential vendors for the mile long yard sale’s spring edition next year.
The event serves as a powerful revenue generator for the Watertown East Wilson Chamber of Commerce.
“Our goal is to use yard-sale revenue for improvements around the downtown and Main Street area and to cultivate a great atmosphere that residents and tourists both can enjoy,” Floyd said.
Floyd also owns a coffee shop in Watertown.
“As a food and retail business owner on the square, we are positively impacted on yard-sale days,” Floyd said.
However, it’s not a boon for everyone. Floyd acknowledged that for some of the other businesses, “The yard sale causes inconvenience, so we want to be mindful of that and try to limit negative impact as much as possible for all business owners.”
The bargain hunters
Tommy and Susanne Lumpkin made the trip from Mt. Juliet.
“We try to come every year,” Susanne Lumpkin said. “We’re always looking for a bargain, and we generally find one.”
Tommy Lumpkin said that he would be genuinely surprised if the couple didn’t find something to go home with. He quickly purchased a straw hat after arriving on Saturday.
Keeping in line with Floyd’s comment about what’s available this time of year, Susanne Lumpkin said that she is always looking for “Christmas present ideas,” even if her husband is more interested in looking for tools.
Another shopper, Leopard Zeppard, is a frequent visitor.
“(I) love the Watertown yard sale,” Zeppard said. “I come every time I can, at least once a year, sometimes twice.
“(It’s) best to leave my expectations at the door, because you’re not going to find the thing you want, but you are going to find the thing you didn’t know you did.”
From a vendors point of view
For a lot of vendors, the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale represents one of their biggest days to move inventory.
Nic Rain operates Barter World, an online retailer to buy, trade and sell old electronics. He said that when customers approach his inventory, many of them are taken back through time. Nintendos can evoke a lot of nostalgia.
Rain said that the bulk of his inventory comes from other yard sales and thrift store finds, so he’s recycling it back around. While he does a lot of business on eBay and other online outlets, he said that he’s usually able to net about $2,000 in a single day at the Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale.
Another vendor, Lebanon couple Tim and Kala Davis, own and operate Davis Wood Works.
“We handcraft everything,” Tim Davis said. “Every piece we have has a touch of art or craftsmanship to it.”
He also said that the main source of his supplies come from 100-year old barns.
“It gives it a uniqueness,” Tim Davis said. “Once you buy a piece of our furniture, you’re going to be the only one that has it.”
Fun-seekers
Others come out to the square and the mile long yard sale for the peripheral package of a day with friends and family out and about within a community as tight knit as Watertown.
Joseph Boyd was out with his son, Waylon, and granddaughter, Scarlet Love. Scarlet was having her face painted by Gracie Dungie right in the middle of all the commotion of the square.
Asked if Waylon was next in line, Boyd laughed and said, “I don’t think he’ll sit still long enough.”
Boyd said that he was just excited to be out with the little ones, taking in some fresh air, although he wouldn’t rule out perusing some of the inventories if something caught his attention.
Spring sale
Watertown’s Chamber of Commerce is already taking vendor applications for next year’s spring event. For anyone interested, contact the Watertown East Wilson Chamber of Commerce at 615-237-0270.
