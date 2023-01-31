Nikolas Reynolds passed away on Jan. 28, 2023, at age 31.
The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Monday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Nikolas Ryan Reynolds was born in Lebanon to Rachel Poss and Steven Reynolds, Sr.
He enjoyed gaming online, fishing, playing pool, and bowling.
Nikolas is survived by: his father, Steven (Joyce I.) Reynolds; mother, Rachel (Albert) Mosqueda; step-siblings, Kristen (Adam) Niblett, Kristina (DeMarco) Hasting, Mariah Mosqueda; aunts and uncles, Michelle (Brad) Lasater, Michael (Angela) Poss, Ricky Poss, Rebecca Poss, Teresa York; nephews, Jackson Niblett, Asa Niblett, Niko Hasting; nieces, Mira Mosqueda, Audrey Niblett; grandmothers, Renate Poss, Joyce Lynn Reynolds; gaming buddies, Kenny, Christopher, Blake; along with numerous other special friends and cousins.
He is preceded in death by: his grandfathers, Herbert Poss, Jr., Terry Wayne Reynolds; brothers, Steven Wayne Reynolds, Jr., Levi Nevada Reynolds; and uncle, Roger Poss.
Memorial donations are encouraged for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
