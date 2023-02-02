Nina Leonovich Jaruczyk

Funeral service for Nina Leonovich Jaruczyk will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Darren Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mrs. Jaruczyk, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at her home.

