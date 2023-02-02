Funeral service for Nina Leonovich Jaruczyk will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Darren Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Mrs. Jaruczyk, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at her home.
Born on March 18, 1939, in Encarnacion, Paraguay, in South America, she is the daughter of the late Basilio and Sofia Malaichuk Leonovich.
She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Russell P. Jaruczyk; daughter, Connie Jaruczyk; and two great-grandchildren, Micah and Isaac Saunders.
She is survived by: four children, Julie (Eric) Saunders, Lillian (Kirk) Guillot, John (Susana) Jaruczyk, Andre Jaruczyk; two sisters, Tanya Telesh, Ana Sieruk; two brothers, Leon Leonovich, Peter (Peggy) Leonovich; eight grandchildren, Ashley Saunders, Ryan (Jaime) Saunders, Ethan Guillot, Corben Guillot, Tamara Jaruczyk, Nicholas Jaruczyk, Samuel Jaruczyk, Isabela Jaruczyk; three great-grandchildren: Oliver Jaruczyk, Russell Saunders, and Caleb Saunders.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
