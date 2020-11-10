Nine Wilson County seniors have been named to the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association combine to be held Dec. 9 at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro.
Taking the place of the annual East-West All-Star Classic for this year only due to COVID-19, the event is a day-long NFL-style combine in which more than 100 of the state’s top players will be tested and timed in almost a dozen different categories college coaches use to help determine who they will focus recruiting efforts for scholarship offers. Results of the combine will be posted on HUDL and players will produce their own highlight video to send to recruiters.
Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry and Christ Presbyterian’s Ingle Martin are leading the respective coaching staffs.
Four of Perry’s Golden Bears were named to the East roster — running back Conlin Baggott, defensive back Jamari Sowell, linebacker Matt Delfendahl and defensive lineman Mikel Workings from Mt. Juliet. They will be joined by Watertown receiver Quanterrius Hughes-Malone and linebackers Jordan Carter and Jordan Cason.
Lebanon tight end Will Seats and Wilson Central tackle Alex Cain are on the West roster.
