Nine Wilson County high school wrestlers, including five from perennial power Wilson Central, have been named to the all-state team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, it was released Wednesday.
The awards are based on placement in the TSSAA State Championships with the top four in each weight class named to the team.
Senior Gregory Mecchpaz is the first Watertown Purple Tiger named to the team after finishing third in the A-AA 120-pound tournament.
In Class AAA, Wilson Central’s Thomas Borders (120-pound state champion), Riley Fort (132), Alan Fort (138), Steven Fisak (145) and Noah Todd (220) made the team along with Lebanon senior Eli Clemmons (152), Mt. Juliet’s Anthony Pyron (170) and Green Hill senior Dominic Love, who won his school’s first-ever state championship in any sport at 195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.