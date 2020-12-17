No. 10 CU wrestling goes 2-2 at Missouri Valley Winter Clash Duals

MARSHALL, Mo. — Cumberland wrestled well at the Missouri Valley Winter Duals on Tuesday, going 2-2 against some of the toughest competition at the NAIA level.
Included in the wins, the No. 10 Phoenix defeated two teams receiving votes in the NAIA preseason top 20 coaches’ poll — Texas Wesleyan and Missouri Baptist.
Cumberland defeated Missouri Baptist 58-0 early in the morning to open action, and topped Texas Wesleyan 27-15 in the third match of the day. The Phoenix battled tough, but ultimately fell to the No. 1 team in the NAIA Grand View, 31-15, and lost by a slim margin to the host and No. 11 team Missouri Valley, 19-18.
Cole Smith, sophomore Old Dominion transfer and currently unranked, continues to have a hot start at the beginning of his Cumberland career after having a perfect 4-0 day. Smith picked up wins over No. 9 William Seibert, No. 8 Dracius McKee, and No. 20 Trace Timmons. Smith picked 51 match point winning by a decision, two tech falls, and a pin over Timmons.
Carter Cox really stood out for the Phoenix with each of his three wins coming against opponents ranked in the 125-pound class. The 12th-ranked senior out of Iowa defeated No. 19 Brayden Bradley, unranked Isaac Stalcup, and No. 3 Justin Portillo from Grand View. Cox defeated his two ranked opponents by a decision and tallied a major decision against Stalcup, racking up 20 match points between the rounds.
Keshawn Laws found his groove claiming three victories and one loss to No. 8 Dante Tacchia from Grand View in a tight 2-1 decision. Laws posted two decisions and a tech fall. Meanwhile heavyweight Patrick Depiazza also collected three victories including two pinfalls against Jamarcus Thomas from Texas Wesleyan and No. 11 Sedrack Sheppard from Missouri Baptist. Depiazza did get pinned by Greg Hagan from Grand View in his second match of the day.
Matthew Sells as well claimed two wins at 174 weight class capturing two pins and a major decision. Sells two pins came in the first minute of action, but he lost 12-1 to No. 7 Casey Randles and second-ranked Elias Vaoifi.
Senior and sixth-ranked 184 wrestler John Olivieri had a perfect day going 3-0 picking up two wins by a decision and one by a major decision.
No. 10 Cumberland won’t hit the mats again until the new year on Jan. 6, when Cumberland hosts a tri-dual with King University and No. 5 Southeastern.
Updated national rankings will come out today from the NAIA office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.