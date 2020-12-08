No. 10 Cumberland wrestling splits against top-10 teams in season opener

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Cumberland’s wrestling team took on two NAIA powerhouses last Friday, splitting the contests against No. 4 Lindsey Wilson and No. 9 Marian University in the opening dual of the 2020-21 season.
The Phoenix had a strong showing in the first match of the day against Marian winning 24-13 and held their own against the fourth-ranked Blue Raiders falling 27-19.
Carter Cox, the 12th-ranked wrestler at 125, had a strong day pinning both Jacob Simone from Marian and Lindsey Wilson’s Morgan Smith.
Sophomore transfer Cole Smith had a great debut as a Phoenix picking up two wins on the mat. He first defeated Elliot Rodgers from Marian before upsetting Lindsey Wilson’s Joe Koontz, the seventh-ranked wrestler at 165.
Heavyweight Patrick Depiazza handled his business picking up two wins including a big decision over No. 6 Ethan Bunce to bolster his No. 2 ranking in the weight class.
Senior Matthew Sells picked up a quick pin over Noah Warren in the first period against Marian and won by a forfeit against Lindsey Wilson.
River Henry, a transfer from Old Dominion made his debut for Cumberland as well winning his first match over the No. 8 ranked 197 wrestler Austin Lane.
Henry dropped his second match of the day against the No. 2 ranked Trevor Lawson via pinfall.
Anthony Maia also picked up a win in the match against Marian and went toe-to-toe with the third-ranked 141 wrestler in the country, Trent Johnson from Lindsey Wilson, before losing a tight 5-3 decision.
Senior John Olivieri dropped two matches today against tough opponents, losing a 7-1 decision to seventh-ranked Sam Osho and a 3-1 decision from the 11th-ranked wrestler Trajan Hurd.
Cumberland will host a dual at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena this coming Saturday against Central Baptist and Midway College.
Tickets must be redeemed online at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.