No. 10 Cumberland wrestling wins big in duals

Cumberland recorded a 54-0 win against Central Baptist College and tallied a 44-11 victory over Mid-South Conference foe Midway University on Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Central Baptist brought just four wrestlers to compete giving Cumberland six forfeits out of the gate, but the Phoenix didn’t let up there.
Cumberland didn’t allow Central Baptist to pick up any victories sweeping the match 54-0.
The 10th-ranked Phoenix kept it going from there claiming five pinfall wins in the win over Midway.
Toribio Mendez picked up the pinfall of the day over Tyrese Hicks in the second period.
Sixth-ranked 149 wrestler Anthony Maia picked up two wins on the day, the first a decision over Alejandro Mas from Central Baptist and then claimed a pinfall victory over Brent Hudgins from Midway.
At 133, Blaine Fussel and Brent Ruedeman had a tough back and forth match before Fussel was able to pin Ruedeman with just 24 seconds left in the match.
Cole Smith and Austin Antcliffe each picked up pins in the win over Midway and Matthew Sells won by tech fall 16-0.
Carter Cox picked up a medical forfeit win in the second period of his match with Logan Sutton.
Tyler Moore won the first match by a decision but ran into a tough opponent in sixth-ranked Kevin Almond from Midway losing by a tech fall.
Heavyweight Patrick Depiazza claimed one pin in the first period over Jacob Pacheco and then beat out Byron Pierce of Midway with a 3-0 decision.
Cumberland will head to Missouri Valley College today to be part of the Missouri Valley Winter Duals.
