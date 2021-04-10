No. 14 Cumberlands tops Phoenix 5-2

No. 14 the University of the Cumberlands topped the 25th-ranked Phoenix at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts, 5-2, Thursday.
Adrijan Hrzic and German Suarez each picked up singles victories for the Phoenix’s two points.
The Patriots took all three of the doubles matches handling Cumberland’s duos teams 6-2, 6-1, and 6-1.
Hrzic picked up a 6-4, 7-6(4) straight-set win over Martin Mueller and Suarez won a hard-fought battle over Robert Wu 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Dan Slapnik Trost took Christian de la Fuente Nodado to three sets, but fell in the final set.
Martin Barbier defeated Felipe Coelho 6-1, 6-3. Luis Montull beat Hughes N’goma 6-4 and 7-6(4).
Mattis Le Montagner bested Jackson Vaughan in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
Cumberland will play its final regular-season match Sunday against the University of Pikeville at the Gray Memorial Courts.
