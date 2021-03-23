CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland women’s tennis swept Thomas More on Saturday for their third straight victory.
Cumberland started off by taking two of the three doubles matches. In singles competition, the Phoenix did not drop a single set to Thomas More.
Cumberland is set to take on visiting Marian at 1 p.m. today at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
Cumberland University 7, Thomas More 0
Singles
1. Jessica Hernandez (CU) def. Kimberly Sabga (TMU) 6-3, 6-1
2. Ksenija Dmitrovic (CU) def. Matison Perry (TMU) 6-3, 6-2
3. Carly Earnhardt (CU) def. Cassie Saner (TMU) 6-3, 6-4
4. Alexandra Leisibach (CU) def. Raman Dail (TMU) 6-3, 7-5
5. Ana Maria Collazos (CU) def. Aman Dail (TMU) 7-5, 6-4
6. Anna Kopituk (CU) def. Jana Riffe (TMU) 7-6, 7-5
Doubles
1. Kimberly Sabga/Matison Perry (TMU) def. Ksenija Dmitrovic/Joana Bou (CU) 7-6
2. Jessica Hernandez/Ana Maria Collazos (CU) def. Raman Dail/Cassie Saner (TMU) 6-2
3. Alexandra Leisibach/Marcela Cordeiro (CU) def. Jana Riffe/Madi Carle (TMU) 6-1
Men picks up third straight win
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland men’s tennis picked up its third straight win in as many days with a 5-2 victory over Thomas More on Saturday.
Adrijan Hrzic, German Suarez, Dan Slapnik Trost and Sacha Colomban all won their singles match after the Phoenix picked up all three doubles victories.
Cumberland is set to take on Marian at home today at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Singles
1. Gavin Dail (TMU) def. Hughes N’Goma (CU) 6-3, 7-5
2. Adrijan Hrzic (CU) def. Sergio San Pablo (TMU) 6-4, 6-4
3. Fernando Martin Paz (TMU) def. Jackson Vaughan (CU) 6-2, 6-4
4. German Suarez (CU) def. Villagrana Francisco (TMU) 6-4, 6-2
5. Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) def. Jared Haught (TMU) 7-5, 6-0
6. Sacha Colomban (CU) def. Wesley Smith (TMU) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Adrijan Hrzic/Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) def. Sergio San Pablo/Fernando Martin Paz (TMU) 6-4
2. German Suarez/Felipe Coelho (CU) def. Villagrana Francisco/Jared Haught (TMU) 6-3
3. Hughes N’Goma/Sacha Colomban (CU) def. Gavin Dail/Wesley Smith (TMU) 6-1
CU women stop Shawnee State 5-2CINCINNATI — Cumberland’s women handled Shawnee State with a 5-2 win Friday afternoon.
The Phoenix swept the doubles competition giving the Phoenix an early advantage. Shawnee State’s No. 1 Kiersten Hensley defeated Jessica Hernandez in straight sets and the Bears No. 3 topped Marcela Cordeiro to give Shawnee State two points.
The Phoenix managed to sweep the remaining four singles matches for the 5-2 win. Ksenija Dmitrovic defeated Claire Carruthers 6-1, 6-1. Carly Earnhardt defeated Lacey Urban 6-1, 6-1. Alexandra Leisibach and Ana Maria Collazos won in straight sets.
Men breeze past ShawneeCINCINNATI — Cumberland men’s tennis breezee past Shawnee State 7-0 Friday afternoon.
The Phoenix swept the doubles competition dropping just one game in the three matches doubles matches setting the pace for the singles competition.
Cumberland cruised through the singles winning every set by at least four games. German Suarez, Dan Slapnik Trost, and Sacha Colomban all swept the Bears without dropping a game. Hughes N’Goma, Adrijan Hrzic, and Jackson Vaughan all handled their singles matches as the Phoenix won 7-0.
