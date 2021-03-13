No. 17 Cumberland women edge No. 25 St. Thomas, 4-3

Cumberland’s women defeated No. 25 St. Thomas in a tight 4-3 win Thursday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on the CU campus.
The Phoenix got the point in doubles taking two of the three matches. Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Jessica Hernandez swept the Bobcats number ones in doubles and Marcela Cordeiro and Alexandra Leisibach defeated the team of Giovanna Paschoalin and Thalia Skeene, 7-6 for a crucial point.
CU picked up three wins in the singles competition to take the one-point victory. Garijo Garrido defeated Annie Carrera 7-6, 6-3 at No. 1. Carly Earnhardt defeated Mariah Bastos 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6 and Jessica Hernandez clinched the victory for the Phoenix with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Amber Paterson at No. 2.
Cumberland is scheduled to be back in action Sunday against Lindsey Wilson.
No. 17 Cumberland University 4, No. 25 St. Thomas University 31. Ainhoa Garijo Garrido (CU) def. Annie Carrera (STU) 7-6, 6-3
2. Jessica Hernandez (CU) def. Amber Paterson (STU) 7-6, 6-3
3. Lia Pena (STU) def. Ksenija Dmitrovic (CU) 6-2, 6-0
4. Vanessa Centeno (STU) def. Joana Bou (CU) 6-4, 6-1
5. Sofia De La Fuente (STU) def. Marcela Cordeiro (CU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3
6. Carly Earnhardt (CU) def. Mariah Bastos (STU) 6-3, 6-3
1. Ainhoa Garijo Garrido/Jessica Hernandez (CU) def. Amber Paterson/Vanessa Centeno (STU) 6-0
2. Annie Carrera/Lia Pena (STU) def. Joana Bou/Ksenija Dmitrovic (CU) 6-0
3. Marcela Cordeiro/Alexandra Leisibach (CU) def. Giovanna Paschoalin/Thalia Skeene (STU) 7-6
No. 18 St. Thomas defeats No. 21 CU men, 4-3Cumberland men’s tennis dropped a 4-3 match to No. 18 St. Thomas on Thursday afternoon at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix fall to 2-3 in dual matches while the Bobcats improve to 6-2 on the season.
Cumberland picked up the doubles point as Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost dominated St. Thomas 6-0 in the ones. At No. 2, German Suarez and Hughes N’Goma picked up a 7-5 win to give CU the lead.
The Bobcats outperformed Cumberland in singles as Hrzic and Suarez were the only two Phoenix to get the wins in the Nos. 3 and 5 slots.
Cumberland’s match against No. 23 Marian was canceled this Saturday due to the rain, but they will be back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. against No. 6 Lindsey Wilson.
No. 18 St. Thomas 4, No. 21 Cumberland University 31. Adriel Azucey (STU) def. Hughes N’Goma (CU) 6-2, 6-3
2. Antoine Gbadoe (STU) def. Jackson Vaughan (CU) 6-1, 6-1
3. Adrijan Hrzic (CU) def. Robin Calais (STU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0
4. Alessandro Tabares (STU) def. Sacha Colomban (CU) 7-6, 6-2
5. German Suarez (CU) def. Sebastian Bunster (STU) 7-5, 0-6, 6-0
6. Juan Patino Pabon (STU) def. Aleksandar Milosevic (CU) 6-2, 6-1
1. Adrijan Hrzic/Dan Slapnik Trost (CU) def. Alessandro Tabares/Antoine Gbadoe (STU) 6-0
2. German Suarez/Hughes N’Goma (CU) def. Adriel Azucey/Thomas Andrews (STU) 7-5
3. Robin Calais/Juan Patino Pabon (STU) def. Andres Padilla/Carlos Padilla (CU) 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.