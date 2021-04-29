No. 20 Indiana-SE routs Phoenix in regular season finale

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Cumberland wrapped up its regular season with a 17-4 loss to No. 20 Indiana-Southeast on the road Monday.
The Phoenix and Grenadiers split the season series with the Phoenix winning 8-5 in late February in Lebanon.
The Phoenix jumped on the scoreboard first as Pablo Custodio roped a double into the right-field corner. Tyler Jones knocked in courtesy-runner Corey Perkins with a base knock to give the Phoenix a first-inning lead.
IU-Southeast answered in the bottom half of the inning as Brody Tanksley hit an RBI double followed by a single from Marco Romero to bring in Matt Monahan. Ben Berenda hit a sacrifice fly to score Tanksley and give the Grenadiers a 3-1 lead after one.
The Grenadiers added six runs in the second inning as Cumberland trotted out three different arms in the frame to take a 9-1 lead.
Cumberland got two back in the third with a chance to score more Andrew Martinez hit a triple in the gap and Tyler Stokes followed it with a double. Custodio hit a single and Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A misplayed ground ball off the bat of Jose Vera scored Stokes, but Cumberland left the bases full after a strikeout and groundout.
The Grenadiers answered with one run in the bottom of the third and scored two in the fourth. Stokes hit a solo home run in the fifth to cut the lead to 12-4.
IU-Southeast responded with three runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth for a 17-4 loss.
Cumberland will begin postseason play this weekend on the road against Bethel in a best 2-of-3 series.
Cumberland travels to Bethel in MSC Opening Round
Cumberland baseball earned the No. 8 seed in the Mid-South Conference Tournament and is slated to take on No. 5 Bethel in McKenzie this weekend.
Eleven teams make up the tournament field, led by regular-season champion Cumberlands (Ky.). The Patriots (40-6, 16-4 in the MSC) earned the lone bye into the six-team double-elimination tournament which begins Thursday, May 6, at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The remaining five spots will be determined this week as 10 teams compete in five opening-round best two-out-of-three series. The opening-round series will be played at the higher seeds.
• No. 11-seed Pikeville (Ky.) (12-31, 6-18) at No. 2-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (22-21, 15-7)
• No. 10- seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (11-22, 7-15) at No. 3-seed Georgetown (Ky.) (30-16, 14-7)
• No. 9-seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (20-23, 8-15) at No. 4-seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (20-20, 13-11)
• No. 8-seed Cumberland (Tenn.) (22-21, 7-11) at No. 5-seed Bethel (Tenn.) (18-17, 13-11)
• No. 7-seed Thomas More (Ky.) (21-25, 11-11) at No. 6-seed Campbellsville (Ky.) (16-17, 11-11)
The tournament will be reseeded for the final site once the six teams have been determined.
The double-elimination tournament begins on Thursday, May 6 with the championship game slated for Sunday, May 9.
The two teams that reach the championship game will earn the Mid-South Conference’s two automatic bids into the NAIA National Tournament field.
Cumberland took on Bethel this past weekend at home. The Wildcats took 2 of 3 from the Phoenix winning games one and two before Cumberland run-ruled Bethel in game three.
Game times have yet to be determined, but the Cumberland radio crew will be traveling with the Phoenix to broadcast the contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.