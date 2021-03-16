Cumberland got up early on the Blue Raiders dealing them their first deficit of the season, but No. 4 Lindsey Wilson and Cameron Dukes took off in the second and third quarter for 42 points winning 56-22.
Cumberland (0-4) had their best offensive output of the season against the nation’s number four defense. Lindsey Wilson had only given up 24 points in their previous game and the Phoenix scored 22 points on the Blue Raiders tonight. Coming into the game, Lindsey had averaged 37.3 rushing yard per game and Cumberland ran for 196 yards. Treylon Sheppard toted the rock 30 times for 168 rushing yards and one score.
Freshmen quarterback Brandon Edmondson was efficient in controlling the offense throwing completing 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards and also scampering for 34 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Taylor hauled in five catches for 73 yards and a score.
Lindsey Wilson quarterback Cameron Dukes tossed five touchdowns on 13-of-20 completions for 200 yards. The Blue Raiders had a slew of backs get touches led by Kobe Belcher with 14 carries for 108 yards. Lindsey Wilson put up 533 yards of total offense.
Cumberland jumped up first after forcing a red zone turnover, the first time Lindsey Wilson has not scored in the red zone all season. Edmondson tossed it to Taylor for a 19-yard gain. Sheppard broke loose on a 42-yard rush setting up an 18-yard touchdown rush by Edmondson. The first score of the season for the Phoenix not by Sheppard. CU missed the point after for a 6-0 lead.
After a three-and-out by the Blue Raiders, Cumberland took over at their own 35-yard line. The Phoenix moved the chains one time before Edmondson put the ball on the ground and Luke Bowman scooped it up and took it 52 yards for a Lindsey Wilson touchdown and a Blue Raiders 7-6 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Cumberland was forced to punt and Helman Garcia delivered a nice kick. The ball took a few long bounces and Lindsey’s Joshua Lewis tried to scoop it up, so they would not be pinned deep. It bounced off of Lewis’ hands and Cumberland recovered it at the Lindsey Wilson five-yard one. Three plays later, Sheppard punched it in for his sixth touchdown of the season. Cumberland tried to go for two but was stuffed on the outside giving CU a 12-7 lead.
Next Lindsey possession, Dukes threw a bomb to Lewis for a 70-yard score. Things got a little crazy on the PAT as Cumberland blocked it, but the ball was live and Lindsey Wilson recovered it in the end zone for two points giving the Blue Raiders a 15-12 lead.
Cumberland and Lindsey Wilson were both stuffed on fourth down in back-to-back drives giving the Phoenix the ball. Cumberland was forced to punt and this time Lewis was able to make a couple of guys miss and scoot down the sideline for a 62-yard punt return touchdown, 21-12 Blue Raiders.
Lindsey Wilson added one more score just before halftime as Hafner muffed a punt giving the Blue Raiders the ball on the Cumberland 31-yard line. Dukes found Lewis with 13-seconds left in the half to put Lindsey up 28-12.
Lindsey Wilson pulled away in the second half as they scored touchdowns on their first two drives. The first came on Dukes five-yard pass to Terril Cole and the second was a 33-yard pass to Dimitrius Patterson to go up 42-12.
Cumberland responded after the second score as Edmondson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Taylor for Cumberland’s first passing touchdown of the season, but Dukes would toss his fifth passing touchdown of the game on the ensuing possession for 49-19 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Lindsey Wilson would get a 54-yard touchdown rush from Jbias Dawson and Cumberland would get a 32-yard field goal from Austin Nunley for the final score, 56-22.
Cumberland will be back in action this Friday on the road at Pikeville. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson 56, Cumberland 22
Lindsey Wilson 7 21 21 7—56
Cumberland 12 7 7 3—22
First quarter
Cumberland—Brandon Edmondson 18 run (kick failed), 7:24.
Lindsey Wilson—Luke Bowman 52 fumble return (Ian Sauter kick), 4:26.
Cumberland—Treylon Sheppard 1 run (run failed), :33.
Second quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Joshua Lewis 70 pass from Cameron Dukes (Sauter run), 13:19.
Lindsey Wilson—Lewis 62 punt return (kick failed), 7:20.
Lindsey Wilson—Lewis 13 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), :13.
Third quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Terril Cole 5 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), 11:48.
Lindsey Wilson—Dimitrius Patterson 33 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), 9:52.
Cumberland—Jaylen Taylor 30 pass from Edmondson (Noah Mason kick), 6:55.
Lindsey Wilson—Logan Neufeld 12 pass from Dukes (Sauter kick), 1:19.
Fourth quarter
Lindsey Wilson—Jbias Dawson 54 run (Sauter kick), 11:09.
Cumberland—Austin Nunley 32 FG, 7:22.
Team statistics
LW CU
First downs 24 17
—Rushing 18 9
—Passing 6 5
—Penalty 0 3
Rushes-yards 51-322 47-196
Passing yards 211 131
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-23-0 10-17-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-3
Penalties-yards 8-120 7-55
Punts-avg. 3-41.3 6-47.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lindsey Wilson: Kobe Belcher 14-108, Jaylen Boyd 13-69, Jbias Dawson 4-65, Darius Clark 4-29, Cameron Dukes 8-26, Keevon Hankins 3-18, Logan Neufeld 1-11, Will McDonald 2-4, Team 2-(-8). Cumberland: Treylon Sheppard 30-168, Brandon Edmondson 8-34, Riley Darden 2-5, Kaleb Witherspoon 1-2, Nick Burge 5-(-1), Team 1-(-12).
PASSING—Lindsey Wilson: Dameron Dukes 13-20-0—200, Cameron Evans 1-2-0—11, Jaleel Warren 0-1-0—0. Cumberland: Brandon Edmondson 10-17-0—131.
RECEIVING—Lindsey Wilson: Joshua Lewis 2-83, Dimitrius Patterson 3-52, Terril Cole 3-23, Logan Neufeld 2-22, Michael Burdick 2-21, Tate Richardson 1-11, Jaylen Boys 1-(-1). Cumberland: Jaylen Taylor 5-72, Riley Darden 1-33, Montinus Hill Jr., 2-14, Kaleb Witherspoon 1-6, Elijah Petty 1-5.
