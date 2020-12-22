KNOXVILLE — No. 5 Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff by mauling Tennessee by three touchdowns, but still fell short of a bid into football’s final four.
Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead the Aggies to a 34-13 victory against the Volunteers on Thursday.
Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said on Sunday Notre Dame’s extra victory against a ranked opponent helped give the Irish an edge over Texas A&M.
“A great part of our discussion was related to those two resumes,” Barta said.
Notre Dame beat Clemson and North Carolina, which had been 15th in the previous playoff rankings. Texas A&M’s only victory against a CFP team was Florida. The Aggies played Alabama in October and lost by 28 points.
Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt’s future as Vols coach.
“I get it, 3-7 is not where we want to be right now, you know?” Pruitt said. “But there’s one thing I can say: I can lay my head down on my pillow every night and know that I’ve done everything I could possibly do to make sure we protected everybody in our program.”
Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout combined to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols.
The Aggies had trouble getting separation in the second half. Up 24-13 at halftime, the Aggies flirted with pulling away in the third quarter, but a red zone interception ended the threat.
“After the interception, we had the ability to keep our composure and continue to fight,” Mond said. “It was tremendous.
“The older guys show the poise and composure that we always talk about. That keeps the young guys calm. ‘OK, let’s move on to the next play.’ ”
It wasn’t until the 9:02 mark of the fourth quarter that Texas A&M got some breathing room. Mond engineered an 88-yard drive, with a key play of a 28-yard pass to Jalen Wydermeyer, that ended with a 1-yard run by Smith for a 31-13 lead.
Texas A&M, ranked third in the nation in third-down conversion percentage (55%), didn’t punt in the first half. The Aggies converted on 6 of 7 third-down opportunities. They controlled the ball for more than 21 minutes.
Bailey led Tennessee to the game’s opening score. The freshman hit Jacob Warren with a 33-yard scoring pass to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive.
Mond answered with a 75-yard drive of his own that included five passing plays of double digits. He ended it with a 5-yard run.
