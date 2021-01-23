No. 6 Cumberland wrestlers fall to No. 13 Cumberlands, 25-14

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — No. 13 University of the Cumberlands wrestling upset the sixth-ranked Phoenix, 25-14, in wrestling action Wednesday.
The Phoenix fell to 8-4 on the year and 2-4 against ranked opponents.
The match started at the 125 weight class with No. 8 Carter Cox starting Cumberland off right with a 12-4 major decision over Cumberlands’ Greg Hudson.
Austin Plumlee saw his first action of the season following suit with a decision for the Phoenix to go up 6-0.
The first marquee match of the day came between No. 17 Keshawn Laws and No. 15 Bryce Nickel. Nickel got the best of Laws just narrowly with a 3-2 decision and put the Patriots on the board, 6-3.
No. 3 Anthony Maia took care of business over Victor Zamora with a 12-8 decision, but No. 17 Weston Miles was able to pin Tyler Moore to tie the match.
No. 5 Cole Smith handled No. 15 Jacob McNutt easily with the major decision 10-1, but No. 12 Jared Swank answered Smith’s major decision with a major for the Patriots over Austin Antcliffe tying the match back up at 13-13.
Gabe Jacobs gets a huge upset over No. 9, John Olivieri, with a 14-2 major decision, but more importantly, it gave the Patriots their first lead of the match, 17-13. Harold Gilmore solidified the victory with a tech fall over Elliot Grinder 16-0 in the third period. No. 4 Aaron Jonson capped the day for the Patriots with a 5-3 decision over No. 3 Patrick Depiazza.
The Phoenix will return to action next Friday against No. 2 Life University and Allen University.
