A look at the weekend action around the Southeastern Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEKENDNo. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 4-2 SEC) tries to rebound from a humbling loss with a visit to 19th-ranked Missouri in a matchup of two of the league’s three ranked teams. The Volunteers fell 75-49 to a short-handed Florida team while shooting just 29% (17 of 58). Missouri (9-2, 3-2) is off to its best 11-game start since the 2013-14 team that started 10-1.
John Fulkerson leads the Vols balanced attack, averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a game while shooting 54.2% from the floor. Xavier Pinson is leading Missouri in scoring (12.9 ppg) and assists (37). Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds and also has recorded four double-doubles in his last six games. It’s the first of three straight games for Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena, where the Vols are 8-1.
PLAYER TO WATCHJohn Petty, G, Alabama: The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide’s sharp-shooting guard made 8 of 10 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a rout of LSU to keep his hot streak alive. Petty has made 17 of 26 3s over the last three games, while averaging 21-plus points. He has stepped up his play significantly since a one-game suspension.
Petty also has already set Alabama’s career record for made 3-pointers since returning for his senior season to try to improve his NBA draft stock. He has helped lead the Tide on an eight-game winning streak and a two-game SEC lead entering Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.
ON THE WOMEN’S SIDEThe weekend action for the women’s teams is also highlighted by a Top 25 matchup: No. 12 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee. Both teams are trying to stay within striking distance of No. 4 South Carolina in the league standings. Kentucky is led by Rhyne Howard, who came into the week averaging 20.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Tennessee’s Rae Burrell was scoring 16.7 points a game. ... Vanderbilt opted to end its season because of a mix of COVID-19 issues and injuries, finishing the season 4-4 and 0-3 in league games.
