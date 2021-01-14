No. 8 Thomas More women roll over Phoenix, 71-36

No. 8 Thomas More rolled away with a 71-36 win over Cumberland’s women in a rare Monday-afternoon game inside the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (2-5, 1-5 MSC) did not perform well offensively, shooting 25% from the field and only getting to the free-throw line eight times.
The Phoenix allowed 14 offensive rebounds and turned over the ball 20 times.
Thomas More (13-0, 8-0 MSC) dominated the glass and scored 27 points off forced turnovers. The Saints remained undefeated on the year after shooting 37.3% (25-of-67), hitting nine 3-pointers.
The Phoenix were led by freshman Faith Eubank as she was able to cash in nine points by shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from the arc.
Eubank was also able to bring in seven rebounds while recording a single steal and block.
Sydnie Ward followed behind Eubank as she was able to put seven on the board for the Cumberland as she shot 3-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the 3-point line. Mackenzie Trouten played a versatile role as she scored six points, and recorded 3 rebounds, and one assist.
Lindsey Freeman scored five points for the Phoenix, as she shot 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from the line.
Gracie Johnson played a more defensive role for Cumberland as she was able to bring in three rebounds and recorded two steals and two blocks.
Maggie Jones and Briana McNutt led the way for the Saints scoring 12 points. Kenzie Schwarber scored 10 points and added seven rebounds off the bench.
Courtney Hurst scored nine points, all on 3-point baskets, while grabbing five boards and two assists.
Zoie Barth scored five points and dished out five assists and Taylor Clos scored seven points.
Cumberland is scheduled to return to action today 14 at home against the University of the Cumberlands at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 8.
