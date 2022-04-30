As Wilson County Schools (WCS) continue to deal with the growing pains of rapid development throughout the county and the subsequent influx of students, the school board is weighing options about rezoning.
During a regularly-scheduled WCS Board of Education work session on Thursday, the discussion on how to handle the rising student populations led to talks of additional portable classrooms.
The school district is currently in the process of planning and designing two new school sites to address the growth. However, by the time that the schools are completed, board members insist that it will already be at capacity, and additional school buildings will have to be constructed.
“Until we have a new building, it will be hard to give ourselves the relief that we need through rezoning,” said Jeff Luttrell, the WCS director of schools. “The growth rate is faster than we can rezone.”
Until that time, more portable classrooms are likely the district’s only course of action.
“There is room between Elzie D. Patton Elementary School and Mt. Juliet Middle School where you could set up some portables,” Luttrell said. “That is where I would put my focus first in that Mt. Juliet area, because it is available.”
The board discussed putting portables at West Elementary School, but Luttrell explained that the problem there is limited additional space.
“You’d have to take the playground, and I just don’t see how you could do that,” Luttrell said.
Michael Smith, the Wilson County Schools finance director, added, “The easiest place to have electricity hook up to those portables would be Elzie (Patton Elementary) and Mt. Juliet Middle (School). There have been portables there in the past, so we know we can put them.”
Luttrell said that the gravity of the topic is not lost on him and that he hopes to minimize the impact caused from uprooting students.
WCS board member Carrie Pfeiffer indicated that her constituents would “rather be in a crowded school than be rezoned this year and potentially next,” because “stability is important to them.”
WCS board member Jamie Farough discouraged any moves that would increase the traffic situation in front of West Elementary School.
“We would have to do a wrap-around drive at WES,” Farough said. “Right now, their drive is Highway 70. I welcome any board member to go out there (at dismissal time) and sit in the traffic.”
Farough’s biggest concern is that the students who are being crammed into the classrooms already at or over capacity are being deprived of the setting they deserve. Additionally, she doesn’t believe that the teachers deserve being “overloaded.”
Work sessions are just opportunities for discussion. Nothing actually gets voted on at the work sessions. The school board’s monthly meeting will be held in the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex on Monday at 6 p.m.
