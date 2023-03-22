The Mt. Juliet Fire Department recently made the decision to cease utilizing volunteer firefighters due to full-time staff growth.
“Our staff has grown into more full-time positions,” interim Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Joey Edwards said. “We didn’t really disband it. We’ve more or less absorbed it. There was no loss of gear or anything like that. All of the stuff that we’d already purchased, it just went to full-time staff versus volunteers.
“Our staffing levels have grown so much that volunteers were not needed as much as they have been in the past.”
The training that goes into becoming a volunteer firefighter is the same that a career firefighter receives.
“There’s no difference in the training,” Edwards said. “Most of our volunteers were already full-time firefighters somewhere else. It’s not that they didn’t come work for us. It’s that they were already working for Nashville, Brentwood, and other communities. We didn’t really lose or gain (personnel), because they were already employed somewhere else. They were just doing it to help us out.”
There will be no lapse in coverage due to the change.
“It’s part of our operational daily tasks,” Edwards said. “We have a minimum staffing level every day. We have 66 operational personnel, 22 people per day, and that’s what we operate off of.”
Having that many full-time firefighters is a change from when the department was first established, which lowers the need for volunteers.
“Back in the day when they first started, they were a brand new department with one station,” Edwards said. “They didn’t have 66 operational personnel. You’re talking millions of dollars in salaries. Ten years later, we’ve grown into what we’ve grown into.”
The growth of the fire department goes hand in hand with the growth in Mt. Juliet.
“People are moving here,” Edwards said. “We’re the largest city in Wilson County. Over 40,000 people reside here, and you have the thousands of others that come through here. For me, in two years, it’s evolved quite a bit. It’s only going to grow again. I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but I do know that we spend every waking hour trying to figure out a way to get in front of it.”
