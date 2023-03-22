Volunteer Firefighters

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department has made the decision to stop utilizing volunteer firefighters after growth in the department has left the department with an operational personnel of 66 individuals.

 Mark Bellew / All Hands Fire Photos

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department recently made the decision to cease utilizing volunteer firefighters due to full-time staff growth.

“Our staff has grown into more full-time positions,” interim Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Joey Edwards said. “We didn’t really disband it. We’ve more or less absorbed it. There was no loss of gear or anything like that. All of the stuff that we’d already purchased, it just went to full-time staff versus volunteers.

