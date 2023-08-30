Progress is being made on the new Lebanon veterans center on Hartmann Drive, and American Legion Post 15 Commander Pete Norman is one step closer to ensuring that no veteran is forgotten.
“We can’t ever forget these men and women,” Norman said. “We just can’t. That’s my mission. I’m 75, and that’s my mission in life. We’re not going to forget these people. That’s what that center will do.”
Once complete, the center will provide mental health, financial literacy, career readiness, social and emotional services to local veterans.
The first step is repairing the roof. According to Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, there have been multiple bids for roof repairs.
“We’re ready to start the process of getting that done, and then, we’ll start working with the inside — and in conjunction with the veterans groups — to get it all ready to go.”
The city doesn’t have a specific timeline for when the center will be open.
“The timeline really depends on how it’s going
who’s involved, not just the veterans groups, but also those people who are willing to come in and help out the veterans as well,” Bell said. “We want to get it done as quickly as possible, but a lot of that also depends on how quickly we can get people in there to actually do the work.”
The building is a place where veterans can go to connect with one another.
“At the moment, the veterans did not have a building of their own that they can use to provide services,” Bell said. “Through the years, there have been certain places in town that veterans could go to and talk to each other. This building is going to be something different. This is one where not only people can gather and talk about experiences that only veterans understand, but it’s also a place where services can be provided as far as helping veterans find jobs, helping veterans through issues and providing space for veterans to have computer access. So, it’s a building the school provides, not just a place where people can come together and be together. This is gonna be a place that’s really designed to set veterans up for success.”
In addition to the computer stations, the Lebanon Wilson County Veterans Center is working on getting televisions with game stations.
The center is geared towards younger veterans.
“The young veterans is who this thing is all about,” Norman said. “It’s not for us. It’s not for World War II. It’s not for the Vietnam-era veterans. But it’s for the Gulf War veterans. Surprisingly, with Desert Storm and Desert Shield, a lot of those guys are now in their late 50s or early 60s. (The center is) for the young people, young guys and young women who served tours in Iraq and Iran and Afghanistan, giving them a place to call their own.”
Donations towards the Lebanon Wilson County Veterans Center can be made through Wilson Bank & Trust.
The center has received a matching donation for every $10,000 raised, and the community support has been encouraging for Norman to see as he works to get the veterans center up and running.
“Next to the birth of my children, it’s the most exciting thing that’s happened to me,” Norman said. “People for years have said, like the ball field, you build it, and they’ll come. They’ve told me for years ... ‘Pete, (if) you get ever get this thing together, let me know.’ ”
