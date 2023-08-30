Lebanon Veterans Center

Lebanon has received bids for roof repairs to the new veterans center, which is located on Hartmann Drive.

 Abbey Nutter • Lebanon Democrat

Progress is being made on the new Lebanon veterans center on Hartmann Drive, and American Legion Post 15 Commander Pete Norman is one step closer to ensuring that no veteran is forgotten.

“We can’t ever forget these men and women,” Norman said. “We just can’t. That’s my mission. I’m 75, and that’s my mission in life. We’re not going to forget these people. That’s what that center will do.”

