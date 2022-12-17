FRONT YARD PARKING 1

Ward 3 councilor Camille Burdine said that the complaints about front-yard parking from her constituents were not limited to residents in her district.

 Abbey Nutter/ Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon City Council discussed the possibility of an ordinance that would limit front-yard parking during its work session on Thursday evening.

The issue was brought to the attention of the council by the constituents of ward 3, who councilor Camille Burdine said have raised concerns regarding residents parking in their yards. The issue will be discussed further by Burdine, the planning department and a traffic engineer to find a solution for the issue in ward 3.

