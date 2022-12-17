The Lebanon City Council discussed the possibility of an ordinance that would limit front-yard parking during its work session on Thursday evening.
The issue was brought to the attention of the council by the constituents of ward 3, who councilor Camille Burdine said have raised concerns regarding residents parking in their yards. The issue will be discussed further by Burdine, the planning department and a traffic engineer to find a solution for the issue in ward 3.
Some of the issue stems from the fact that residents don’t have enough parking in their driveways and cannot park on the street in certain situations. Therefore, some residents resort to parking in their yards in order to remedy the lack of parking.
“I’ve gotten a lot of complaints over the last year,” Burdine said. “We’re finding a lot of houses and where people are parking in the yards. Some of them are in between what would have been a sidewalk in the street, and some of them have paved part of the front yard and parked not parallel but vertically, I guess to get as many cars in there where it’s not a safety hazard per se. Sometimes, it is a line of sight problem, but they’re in the yard. If you drive Pennsylvania Avenue right now, there is at least one whole block that there’s cars that are parked on a regular basis in their front yard versus driveway or a backyard. They just pull right up in the yard. We don’t have any ordinance on the books now.”
While front-yard parking has been brought before the Lebanon Planning Commission, the issue has not been brought before the city council. After it was discussed with the planning commission, it was felt that more discussion was needed on whether an ordinance would be required throughout the city, or simply by district.
“I sort of struggle making it throughout the entire city, because we have some yards that are bigger in certain parts of town,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We have some people that live on five or 10 acres, and we also have situations where we have this blanket can’t-park-on-the-street situation. We also have subdivisions that have been built where the driveways aren’t very long.”
There is no blanket prohibition on street parking in Lebanon, but there is a provision in the parking ordinance that says that if a driver has to go into the opposing lane of traffic to go around a vehicle, the vehicle parked in the street is parked illegally.
“There’s maybe two or three streets in the city of Lebanon that you wouldn’t have to go into the opposing lane to pass it,” Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright said. “Effectively, it’s all street parking.”
Wright indicated that when that provision was placed in the city parking ordinance, people who had to go to court for parking tickets began to be told to park in their yards.
“There’s got to be a place to park those cars,” ward 6 councilor Phil Morehead said. “They’re not going to just go away if you say you can’t park in the front yard.”
