This summer, the Lebanon Special School District is rolling out two buses every weekday to follow routes around Lebanon.
However, instead of picking up children from their homes and taking them to school, the two buses serve a different purpose.
The buses will be providing free lunches to kids under 18 and their families through July 14.
“Our district gave us the first bus, which was the Neon Bus,” LSSD Family Resource Director Beth Petty said. “They decommissioned that bus and gave it to us, and then, lots of public and community stakeholders helped us refurb that bus and turn it into a rolling cafe. The success was so great that the next summer, the district gave us a second bus, and we were able to take the Neon Remix.”
Petty described the inside of the Neon Bus as looking like a 1950s diner and the Neon Remix as looking like a party bus.
“Both of those have been retrofitted so that we can go out into the community and let kids come on the bus and eat,” Petty said. “The Neon Remix bus is where we were able to have a library on (the bus). We take gently-used, donated books, and then, at the recommendation of our librarians, we buy book titles that are popular in our school library.”
Around 50% of the children in LSSD receive free or reduced lunch.
“We wanted to meet the needs of people in our community that could be food insecure, because we know that hunger doesn’t end in the summer,” Petty said. “It’s amplified, because students are not eating their free and reduced lunch, but our buses are not just for students who might be at risk nutritionally. They’re for anyone.”
The Neon Bus and the Neon Remix Bus are part of the Summer Food Service Program, which provides children with free meals throughout the summer.
“They’re having lunch with us Monday through Friday, and they can receive breakfast under a non-congregate waiver to take home for the next day,” LSSD Child Nutrition Supervisor Angie Ballard said. “On Fridays, we are sending home a lunch for Saturday and Sunday and breakfast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”
The Neon Bus began serving the community in 2016, and the Neon Remix bus started its routes a year after that.
“I’ve been with the school district for 28 years, and we didn’t do summer feeding (before),” Ballard said. “It bothered me, because what could we do during the summer, knowing that (the kids) didn’t get food? After having a conversation with Beth Petty, we went to Murfreesboro, and they had started a bus. That’s when we were like, ‘We can get a bus.’ ”
Even after all this time, getting the word out about the buses has been difficult.
“There’ll be days where I walk around (Don Fox Park) and talk to people, and they will have never heard of it,” Ballard said. “As much as we try to advertise and talk about it, they just don’t know it’s going on.”
The program started with a van.
“We were serving out of the van, and people would eat on porches,” Ballard said. “Then, we had the one bus, which is the Neon Bus, and we have grown to have Neon Remix. Each year, it depends on what our guidelines are as to what we can do and what we can provide. We’re constantly telling people that we have this service available to everybody 18 and under.”
The kids recognize the buses each year.
“The buses are so cool, because when they roll in anywhere where our kids are in school, (they know what it is) because the buses come around sometimes during the school year,” Ballard said. “The students know what these buses are and what they’re affiliated with.”
Last year, Petty said that almost 1,000 parents visited the buses with their children. This summer, in addition to the food and books, kids who visit the buses four or more times have a chance to win a refurbished Kindle.
“The buses would not be successful without who we call Team Neon,” Petty said. “These are our cafeteria staff who go out every day and serve. We also have two teaching assistants that go out, and they are the ones collecting the data to let us know if the students have been on the bus four or more times. They also help the kids select titles that they’ll like and that are on their reading level.”
Child nutrition services field services supervisor Pam McPeak is the one that maintains the summer feeding program in Lebanon.
“When you see the little faces, and they’re excited to see you and you’re their cafeteria worker — because that’s who we are on a daily basis — the kids love it,” McPeak said. “The workers get to know these kids. We’ve been told that, sometimes, this is the only hot meal that kids get in the summertime.”
The buses run on the following schedules:
Neon Bus
Head Homes from 10-10:15 a.m.
Bluebird Road from 10:30-10:50 a.m.
Peyton Road from 11:00-11:15 a.m.
Tater Peeler Road from 11:35-11:50 a.m.
Weatherly Estates from 12:05-12:25 p.m.
Greentree Pointe Apartments from 12:50-1:20 p.m.
Neon Remix Bus
Inman Court from 11:10-11:30 a.m.
Upton Heights Apartments from 11:40 a.m.-Noon
Don Fox Park from 12:15-1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.