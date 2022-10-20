Noise complaints are not a big problem in Wilson County, according to the chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, but more than half of the calls from last month originated from a single source.
On Monday, Wilson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Owen reported to the Wilson County Commission that, during September, his department received 41 noise complaints.
“Sounds like a lot, but 22 were from a church in the west end of the county,” Owen said.
Owen was referring to Global Vision Bible Church just outside the city limits of Mt. Juliet.
Global Vision Bible Church Pastor Greg Locke mentioned that this is not the first time that complaints about his church had come up in the county.
“They tried to bring it up at a meeting a while back,” Locke said.
Given the nature of the service, Locke concedes that it could be loud.
“We meet in a 3,000-feet tent, so it’s basically an outdoor service,” Locke said. “We try to do things discreetly at certain times, but they are going to hear the band and me preaching. We are on a hill in a tent that seats 3,000 people. It’s going to carry.”
Locke indicated that his church pays an off-duty paid sheriff’s deputy to come and take decibel readings in case they ever need it in court.
The pastor remarked that for now, the tent services are not going anywhere.
“We outgrow our building, and so there is no going back,” Locke said. “We aren’t going to shut down the church and tell people to quit coming.”
The pastor identifies it as targeted toward him.
“I would say that 95% of the complaints really don’t have anything to do with the sound ordinance ... it has to do with the fact that people really don’t like Greg Locke,” Locke said. “You either love our church or you hate our church. We are so politically divisive at times (that) we may not be someone’s cup of tea.”
During his presentation to the county commission, Owen insisted that the issue is not cut and dry.
“When it comes to a church worshipping, I don’t know how you can tell someone how loud they can sing or how loud they can play their music,” Owen said. “I think there is too much protection there by federal law.”
Owen did guarantee that the sheriff’s office would enforce any laws enacted by the commission but waded carefully into the matter.
“We don’t want to do anything now that might cause a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office or the county by going out and acting on something we don’t have authority to,” Owen said.
Wilson County commissioner Jerry McFarland mentioned that the calls complaining about noise from that area often don’t go to the sheriff’s office but instead to county commissioners.
“I wish I had an answer on how to fix it, but I don’t,” Owen said. “If you get any more calls, please let me know. I’ll do my best to talk to them, but at the end of the day, there is not much we can do.”
Wilson County commissioner Bobby Franklin represents district 3 in Mt. Juliet.
“The church is adjacent to my district, but it affects my district,” Franklin said. “I’m five miles from the church and can hear the music. I’ve got a lot of churches in my district, and I have never had one complaint about a church in my district ever. I’ve never heard of another church five miles away either.”
Franklin indicated that he gets calls about the noise constantly.
“The bottom line, the only thing a county or city can do on a noise ordinance is a $50 fine,” Franklin said.
The commissioner remarked that it was not his intention to try to place any undue burden on people worshiping.
“I gotta believe that most churches want to be good neighbors, but there ought to be something we can do to encourage that,” Franklin said. “I don’t want to put the church out of business. I want people to pray. It’s not people praying and singing that I am hearing. It’s drums and everything. It will rattle the windows of your car if you are anywhere nearby.”
The county commissioner in district 2, home to the church, is Rick Brown.
“What we are talking about is not the right to religious freedom,” Brown said. “It’s more for the volume that is affecting the quality of life of residents around them. I’d like to find a solution through a noise ordinance, but if we can’t, I think we owe that to the public to answer that as well. If Wilson County does not want to take that on, we need to provide that information. If they want to seek a civil remedy through legal actions, then they can.”
