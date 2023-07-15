Norman Dee Sissom, 95, passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home on July 2, 2023.
He was born on June 22, 1928, in Bradyville, to Dallas and Carrie Sissom, who preceded him in death, along with: his wife, Lois Armstrong Sissom; a sister, Charlotte Wright; and brother-in-laws, Pete Wright, Alva Duffield, and Tom Cox.
Norman grew up in the Hollow Springs community and graduated from Cannon County High School.
In 1949, he married his high-school sweetheart, Loisgene Armstrong, to whom he was married for almost 71 years.
He began his career at Union Carbide in Paducah, Kentucky, where he attended a technological school to receive atomic power training.
In 1954, he landed a job at the Arnold Engineering Development Center near Manchester, from where he retired in 1994.
In Manchester, he was an active member of the Southside and Red Hill Church of Christ congregations, until he and Lois moved to Lebanon in 2013. Since then, he had been a member of the Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
As a hobby, Norman had a life-long passion for cars and was known for his ability to diagnose and repair them.
He also enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, dealing in Aladdin lamps, and spending time with family and friends.
Words cannot express what he has meant to us all and how sorely he will be missed.
He is survived by: sons, Norman D. (Marilyn) Sissom, Jr., Lyle (Lisa) Sissom; daughter, Ramona (Dr. Johnnie) Crutcher; grandchildren, Brian (Jeni) Sissom, Eric Sissom, Dr. Sam (Dr. Julie) Crutcher, Holly (Ben) Holton; great-grandchildren, Anna Crutcher, Andrew Crutcher, Madeline Holton, Aly Holton; sisters, Lavada Duffield, Wyoma Cox, Cenna (Winford) Smith; brother, Roy (Wanda) Sissom; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express its appreciation to Dr. Bill Robertson, Dr. Sam Crutcher, the medical staff at Family Medical Associates at Vanderbilt, and Amedisys Hospice. The family also expresses its gratitude to his loving caregivers, Gladys Crawford, Veronica King, Holly Holton, Stephanie Tate, and Tyree Taylor.
Visitation was held on July 6 from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sissom family.
