Before a packed room at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday afternoon, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell shared his optimism for the city and for a bright future that could lie ahead.
“We’re thriving,” Bell said. “We’re thriving here (on the square) and throughout the city.”
Bell delivered his state of the city remarks in the theater, where he thanked the owner, Bob Black, and credited the theater’s restoration with kick-starting the revitalization taking place around the square, a trend now being felt in every corner of the city. Bell indicated that that activity is opening doors for the city to determine how it wants to grow.
The mayor said that he wants to seize the opportunity that growth presents for the city. One trend that Bell aims to sustain is the city’s changing reputation from a bedroom community to a place where people work and live.
“People come here to work,” Bell said. “People come here to shop. People come here for opportunity.”
Bell explained that the result of that is record-high sales-tax revenues.
“Sales-tax collections are $3.4 million above projections, and that is because people come here to do business,” Bell said.
The mayor added that the bulk of sales-tax revenue comes from one of two places.
“Ten of the top 15 sales-tax generators are grocery stores and building-material stores,” Bell said.
If people continue moving to Lebanon, the mayor said that the area can count on the daily recurring need of grocery stores to keep sales tax revenues up. However, he cautioned that lofty revenue from building material stores is a figure that could change if the economy were to soften.
Other signs of opportunity that Bell pointed out came from industry giants like Royal Canin, Wal-Mart and REI choosing Lebanon to open up major warehouse and logistic facilities. Bell believes that those jobs will bring people to Lebanon instead of them going for work elsewhere.
Bell said that he has spent a lot of time over his first year and a half as mayor working to improve the city’s procedure for keeping tabs on growth and making sure it meets the city’s expectations.
The mayor also indicated that he wanted to see future councils not be potentially blindsided by a developer that sat on a contract for 5-10 years. To prevent that, Bell has worked to create sub-committees to collaborate with the planning commission on annexations and specific plans. Specific plans allow a city significant discretion over what is developed on a certain property.
“We have placed timed limits on specific plans,” Bell said.
By putting a three-year sunset clause on developers to break ground, Bell said that he hopes to prevent construction delays and also protect the city’s vision for the future.
“Growth management is not only managing the present but also protecting the future,” Bell said. “The Lebanon City Council and I recognize the urgency of this challenge and are working together on growth management.”
One item that has been in the works for the city is on the cusp of fruition. Bell revealed that he would be taking design plans for a sports complex on Highway 231 to the city council in the next few weeks. The complex went through a committee process to get the local youth soccer fields out from beneath the aircraft taking off and landing at Lebanon Municipal Airport.
The airport has been a firm indicator of Lebanon’s trajectory. Last year’s total flight operations at the airport exceeded 60,000 (take-offs and landings), a distant thought for the meager numbers of 15 years ago when it wasn’t even a tenth of that.
One challenge that Bell said that he is ready to confront is expansion of Lebanon’s outer perimeter. By square mileage, Lebanon is much larger than cities of comparable size like Mt. Juliet and Gallatin. Without compromising services, Bell said that he wants to let “growth pay for growth,” instead of passing the bill to the taxpayer.
Several new restaurants have announced plans to open in Lebanon, including McAlister’s Deli, Chipotle and WhataBurger, but the mayor mentioned that he is invested in getting more “sit-down” restaurants on the menu as well.
“We are recruiting every day to attract a variety of restaurants to meet the growing demand,” Bell said.
