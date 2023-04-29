From companies to children bringing in their allowances to make a donation, there’s been a wide range of support to help the Agricultural Learning Center to be built at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Local business owner Tim Edwards has been hard at work in his efforts to get the center built, and Edwards has reached out to the Lebanon City Council to get that group involved in the project.
“We wanted to approach the city to give the city a chance to be involved in this project, because it’s kind of like a community barn building,” Edwards said. “We’ve got a lot of kind, good people that have donated to the project.”
The groundbreaking for the barn’s construction is expected to happen within the next month.
“We designed the barn to be used year-round for agriculture education,” Edwards said. “The state of Tennessee has donated $1.05 million to the project, and the county has donated $2 million to the project.”
The building isn’t just for a specific organization.
“The project is about education,” Edwards said. “We sometimes go to some of the schools, but this (building) gives the opportunity to schools to take the kids on a field trip to a place to do that kind of education.”
The building will have a hatchery inside and will help kids participate in the 4-H Chick Chain.
“This will enable kids to put the eggs in the incubator for 21 days to help maintain the humidity and temperature,” Edwards said. “It’ll help them hatch the chicks out, raise them, judge them, and they have an auction for them so the kids can raise money.”
The city council will discuss the agricultural learning center at its upcoming work session.
“I’ll explain the building and everything about it to the city council so they can understand,” Edwards said.
Edwards’ goal for the building is education for all.
“It’s to educate kids, but also grown-ups,” Edwards said. “Last year, we were approached by a 50-year-old lady who pointed at one of the animals and wanted to know what it was. It was a dairy cow. She didn’t know that the milk that she drank comes from a dairy. So, the building is not just for kids. It’s for grown-ups. It’s for showmanship. It’s to teach people about the responsibility of taking care of animals.”
