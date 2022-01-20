Two years into the pandemic, Wilson County has lost 414 people to complications related to COVID-19 according to numbers from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention.
Those 414 deaths have resulted from at least 32,000 positive cases confirmed within the county since March of 2020. Wilson County is home to 147,000 people, so that total case count represents 1 out of every 5 people who live there.
The highest seven-day average of total new case numbers recorded in the county occurred on Jan. 4. That week, the Lebanon Special School District was forced to close its doors due to staffing shortages caused by rising case numbers among students and faculty.
There have been cases reported from within Lebanon’s administrative building, among Watertown city employees and family members of county commissioners.
The spike in case counts around Wilson County is two-pronged according to Wilson County Health Director Adalberto Valdez. He said that a lot of it correlated with the holidays and people wanting to spend time with their families.
Valdez said that a lot of people opted to get tested, out of an abundance of caution, before visiting family.
“When they come back, they want to make sure they are fine also,” Valdez said.
The volume of travelers meant that more people would ultimately come in contact with the virus. Upon their return, symptoms might develop, which led them to seek out getting a test.
“The more tests you have, the more positive cases you get,” said Valdez.
Tests and vaccinations were being conducted at the College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. However, the agreement with the church to be the site for the vaccination station and testing ran its course by the end of 2021.
Valdez said that his department anticipated the change and was prepared to relocate the operation to the Wilson County Fairgrounds when the time came. The county health department building is adjacent to the fairgrounds, but the set-up isn’t ideal for the number of drive-ups that the department was seeing. It was causing a problem and interfering with other county traffic. By moving it to the fairgrounds, it moved a lot of those lines and patients out of the way.
Anyone who visits the fairgrounds can receive a test kit, although rapid result tests are not currently available.
“Self-test kits can be picked up at the fairgrounds or health department,” said Valdez. “For now, there is a limit of one test per person per day.”
As far as COVID-19’s latest variant, the Omicron variant is concerned, Valdez said that it has not impacted Wilson County drastically differently than previous surges.
As it has been throughout the pandemic, Valdez said, “Just when you seem to be getting a hold of it, you see a spike.”
The dynamic nature of the pandemic has impacted health-care workers, emergency personnel and first responders significantly. Reports of burnout have left no sector of the industry untouched.
Fortunately, since Valdez became director in August of 2021, he said that he has not had any departures from the department.
“I’ve actually increased personnel since I’ve come on, by filling vacancies that were already there,” Valdez said.
Valdez mentioned that the department maintains strict guidelines for social distancing and masking measures implemented to keep personnel safe as they interact with potentially sick individuals.
For the county’s lead health administrator, his biggest request for county residents is that whenever they go to work, or school, they only do so if they are symptom free.
“We will only get through this as a team,” Valdez said.
